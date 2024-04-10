Summary Google's new Gemini handbook serves as a guide on how to get the most out of AI.

Tips include using the right syntax, natural language, being specific, iterating with context, and making conversations.

The handbook delves into specific AI applications within Google Workspace.

Generative AI tools like Google Gemini promise to take a lot of work from our shoulders. While these models still need to prove their true value in the long run, a lot of businesses and individuals are already trying to integrate them into their workflows and lives as much as possible. Gemini and other chat-based tools like it aren’t exactly easy to use, though, given the sheer infinite number of questions or prompts you can ask them. That’s where a 45-page handbook from Google itself comes in, which the company introduced at its business-focused Cloud Next 2024 event.

If you’re new to generative AI, the handbook gives you a quick rundown of how you can phrase prompts and questions to get the most out of it, as spotted by 9to5Google. You basically always need to consider four parameters when you want the AI to do something for you: a persona (who wants to do what), a task, context surrounding it, and the desired format. Using colors, Google indicates how you can use these four ingredients to build prompts and achieve what you want to achieve quickly.

The company also offers a few more tips in the handbook, like using natural language (don’t try to shorten your sentences like you would on Google Search), being specific and iterate with as much context as possible all while avoiding unnecessary complexity, and making a conversation rather than just using the first result when you’re not happy with it just yet. Those are all things that many people who have been using AI tools for a while now will likely do naturally, but it’s nice to have it written down in simple terms to help you get started or reinforce prompting skills you already have.

The handbook offers some very specific examples

Close

The rest of the handbook then really digs into how specific people at companies could use AI to make their work life easier, complete with samples on how Gemini and other generative AI tools from Google can come into the process. It may serve as some further inspiration for your own use cases, though.

The big disadvantage with the handbook is that you need to sign up with Google to receive it. The company only hands it out to you via your email address. The company is also asking for details like your name and your phone number, which you can’t skip. If you already have a Google account, this likely isn’t any more data than the company already has on you, but be aware that you’re giving out this data in a different context.