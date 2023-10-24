If you don't have Android Auto in your car or another built-in navigation system, printing turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps is a good way to stay on track in unfamiliar areas. You can get directions from an Android phone, an iPhone, a Chromebook, and a Windows or a Mac computer. Printing is easier from a browser, but you can share Google Maps directions with other devices and people from the app.

How to print directions from a browser

The best and easiest way to print Google Maps directions is from a desktop browser. If you use any of the great Chromebook laptops available, Chrome is installed. Chrome is available for Windows and Mac computers, but the default browsers from Microsoft and Apple can also print from Google Maps. There are two methods, one with minimal details and another with turn-by-turn directions.

Print brief directions

If you're familiar with where you're going and how to get there but want the map, so others can see the route, print brief directions and a map highlighting the path you'll take.

Open maps.google.com in a new tab. Use the search box to find your destination or zoom and drag to locate it and drop a pin on the map. Select the Directions button from the left sidebar, or hover over the red pin and choose the directions icon in the pop-up card. Choose a starting point by selecting a place on the map or choosing the My Location symbol in the lower-right corner of Google Maps. Select the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner to open the Options menu. Choose Print to open a print window. Select the Print button in the upper-right corner, then use your computer's print controls to print the map.

The My Location symbol looks a bit like a reticle, a dot surrounded by a circle with cross marks.

Print turn-by-turn directions

If you're printing a map for detailed guidance through an unfamiliar area, you'll want turn-by-turn directions.

Open maps.google.com and navigate to the destination as described above. Choose Directions from the left sidebar, then select your starting point, which might be your current location. In the left sidebar, select Details, which appears below the route highlighted in blue. Choose the printer icon in the upper-right corner of the left sidebar. From the pop-up menu, select Print including maps or Print text only. From the new page that opens, choose the Print button in the upper-right corner. Use your system print controls to print the directions.

How to print Street View turns

On a long trip, directions often include critical turns that cause big delays if missed. Printing a Google Maps Street View image can be helpful when you see that you'll need to navigate a complicated freeway or highway interchange.

It's also a great way to familiarize yourself with the route you'll be traveling before getting on the road. A visual reference on paper might make the difference between getting there safely and heading off in the wrong direction.

With directions open on Google Maps, select Details from the left sidebar, then select the greater-than symbol (>) to find the important turn where you want to print an image. Select the Street View thumbnail image for that turn to open it in the main view. Use the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner to open the options menu and choose Print. In the print window, select the Print button in the upper-right corner, then use your computer's print requester to print the map. Repeat this process for any turn where you want to see the Street View image.

How to print directions from a phone

The Google Maps app is a convenient way to track your location and find your way in unfamiliar areas. It's pre-installed on most Android phones and is available for the iPhone in the App Store.

However, it isn't possible to print directly from the app. Instead, open the web app in your mobile browser to access the print option. Alternatively, you can share the directions with another device or another person to print them.

Open the Google Maps app and get directions to your destination. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner to open the Options menu. Select Share directions, then choose the method of sharing or person to send Google Maps directions to another device for printing. 2 Images Close

Printing directions from Google Maps

Printing is easy if you only want a basic map with the route highlighted. However, it gets more challenging when you want turn-by-turn directions and more images to help you find your way on a long route. The same is true when getting directions. A direct route from one location to another is simple. If you need to go to multiple places, Google Maps lets you add stops between the starting point and destination.

Google Maps is a complex and powerful web app with many options. To learn some of the best tips and tricks, check out our guide showing ten Google Maps tips to try now.