Instagram is one of the largest social media sites in the world and its features have inspired some of the biggest names that followed it. Snapchat put a twist on sharing images, and TikTok borrowed the endless feed and that addictive "je ne sais quoi." But despite setting trends in the social media world, Instagram is conservative when it comes to accepted file formats. You can't even upload an animated GIF! If you want to set trends, we can help you find a new phone that has an awesome camera.

How to upload an animated GIF to Instagram

Unlike many other apps, Instagram doesn't require you to use a standard GIF file — meaning a file with a GIF extension. Instead, upload a short, looping video (which an animated GIF happens to be). You don't need to be concerned about the format the file is encoded in. There are several ways to upload this type of content to Instagram.

How to record a video on Instagram

Instagram has two native options for recording video to its platform: Instagram Reels and Stories. Reels are short-form videos similar to TikTok's content. They can be up to 90 seconds long and persist on your feed. Stories are similar to Snapchat in that they disappear after 24 hours. They're also limited to 15 seconds of video.

How to record and post an Instagram Reel

Open the Instagram app and navigate to your feed or your profile page. Tap the New post icon at the top of the screen. Close If you are on your homescreen, you're taken to the New post page, where you can select Reel from a menu at the bottom of the screen. If you are on your profile page, select Reel from the menu that appears at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close Instagram opens your camera. Add music or filters, adjust the length, speed, or layout of your video, and set a timer to start recording. When you're ready to record, press the clapperboard icon toward the bottom of the screen. Tap the Stop button (■) when you're done recording. You can discard the video and start over at this point. When you're happy with your video, select Next. 2 Images Close You're offered another chance to add music, text, stickers, or filters and edit or record other clips to your video. When you're ready to continue, tap Next. After your Reel is recorded, you can change the cover, add a caption, and either save it for later or share it to your feed. When you're ready to post it, tap Next. 2 Images Close

Instagram needs a minute or two to upload and process your video, but your new Reel will be up on your feed and ready to share before you know it.

How to record and share a Story on Instagram

Tap the New post icon at the top of the screen. You can access the story menu faster by swiping right on your feed. Select Story from either the menu at the bottom of the screen if you were on your feed or from the pop-up menu if you were on your profile. 2 Images Close If you selected the New post icon from your profile, there's an extra step involved. From the Add to story page, select Camera in the upper-left corner of the Gallery. When you're ready to record, press and hold the Record button at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close To enable Hands-Free mode to record with a single tap, tap the chevron below the menu icons on the left side of the screen and then tap the Hands-free icon. 2 Images Close When you're done recording, you can restart the process by pressing the left-pointing chevron at the top of the screen, quick-post it to your story or close friends, or access more options by pressing the right-pointing chevron at the bottom of the screen. Tap Your story. Close

Congratulations! You've posted original content to Instagram. All you have to do now is wait for the sponsorship offers to start pouring in.

How to upload video content to Instagram

Instagram is a great tool for recording photos and videos, but as a video editor, it's limited. If you create video content, you may use a third-party video editor to make your videos, which you'll upload to Instagram.

How to upload videos to Instagram with the mobile app

From the camera screen (either Story or Reel), tap the icon in the lower-left corner to open your image and video gallery. If you tap the New post icon from your profile page and select Story, you're taken to your image/video gallery, not the Instagram camera. Select the video you want to upload to Instagram. 2 Images Close If you're uploading a Story, the process proceeds exactly as if you had recorded a video through the app (step 4 in the Story list). If you're uploading a Reel, you can trim the beginning and end of your video before continuing as if you had stopped recording via the app (step 4 in the Reel list). Close

How to upload videos to Instagram in the browser

Open your browser and log in to your Instagram account. Click the Create icon on the left side of the window. In the Create a new post pop-up menu, either drag and drop your video file or select it from the file browser. When your video is loaded, you can crop it. Click Next. Change your video's cover photo and trim the beginning or end if needed. Click Next to continue. Add a caption or location to your video. When you're ready, click Share.

It takes a moment for the upload to process, but when it's done, the likes will pour in. Reels are limited to 90 seconds, and Stories are limited to 60 seconds. And when you're ready to take your Stories to the next level, learn how to create Instagram Stories like an influencer.

Make your GIFs Instagram ready

If you want to use a meme GIF like the one above, find it in an MP4 or MKV format and then upload it. One of the best repositories for this kind of content is GIPHY which can send an Instagram-ready MP4 to your email.

If you want to convert an animated GIF file, you have several options. You could upload it to GIPHY and then let them convert it for you, or you could use one of the free online services available for converting file types.