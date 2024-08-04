AT&T is one of the largest and most popular telecom providers in the US. Still, the company has had several recent issues that might convince you to switch providers. One of the most prominent was that a threat actor stole millions of customer call and text records in April 2024. An unrelated study followed this news and revealed that the provider's speeds fell compared to T-Mobile.

The good news is that you can keep your mobile number by porting it. The process allows you to transfer your contact number from one provider to another, whether you keep your old phone or buy a new phone.

How to port your phone number to a new vendor

The first step is figuring out if you can port your number. In most cases, this isn't an issue. But make sure the new provider offers services in your area. Also, keep the old line active, as providers can't transfer inactive numbers.

When setting up a new service with a service provider, it needs access to personal information like the account number and associated phone number (or numbers) you want to switch over. A recent bill usually contains this information.

Your new provider also asks you for a transfer PIN, which is a code that authorizes it to transfer the number associated with your device. AT&T customers can find their PIN in several ways.

Call from your mobile device

Before starting with this measure, have your account passcode ready. You'll use it to complete the process.

Call *PORT. Follow the directions on the call. The company texts you the PIN.

Use the AT&T app

The provider's app is available for Android and iOS.

Open the AT&T app and select More. Select Manage profile. Pick People & Permission. If you don't see this option on the app, sign in to your account online through a browser. Go to Transfer phone number and click Request new pin. The app displays it on the screen.

Get a transfer PIN through your online AT&T account

If the other options don't work, get the Transfer PIN through your online profile.

Sign in to your AT&T account, and go to People & permission. Click Wireless. Go to Transfer phone number. Select Request a new PIN, and it appears on the screen.

The PIN expires four days after AT&T receives the request. So, ask for it when you make a transfer request with your new service provider. If it expires before you use it, follow the same steps to get a new one and tell your new provider if necessary.

Turn off Wireless Account Lock

To transfer your number, turn off your Wireless Account Lock. When turned on, the company turns off certain transactions associated with your wireless account from going through.

Sign in to the app and select Mobile Security. Select AT&T Wireless Account Lock. The app displays a description of the feature. Tap Continue. Select the account you want unlocked and swipe right.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), you can make and receive calls on your mobile device while your number is being ported. However, some features might be unavailable. This could include emergency services being unable to pinpoint your location when you call 911.

Transfer requests shouldn't take forever

The FCC states simple requests, such as those only involving the transfer of one phone line, must be completed within one business day.

Porting a wireless number is instant in most cases but could take a few days if problems arise. In an emailed response, AT&T confirmed to Android Police that porting a wireless number could take a single day to complete if it's a simple request. Still, it could take longer, depending on a variety of factors.

Always remember your rights

Companies may charge you to port a number. However, according to the FCC, you can negotiate a reduction or ask the provider to waive the fee. AT&T doesn't charge to port out numbers.

AT&T and other providers can't refuse a request to port your number to a new provider. This includes if you owe money to your old provider, such as an outstanding balance or termination fee. However, there may be situations where you might not be allowed to port out your number. As per the FCC, this could include individuals who move to certain geographic areas.

It's time to find a new provider

AT&T makes up one part of what's known as the "big three" wireless carriers in the US. If you want to stick with the theme, check out Verizon or T-Mobile as your new provider. These three carriers aren't the only ones to pick from. Who you choose as your next provider depends on your needs. From the best 5G network to prepaid plan options, there's something for (almost) everyone.