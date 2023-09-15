Electric vehicles have several advantages, including zero emissions, lower operating costs, better performance, and the convenience of charging them at home. However, most come with a range of about 300 miles or less, which may not be enough to travel long distances. Still, it's possible to recharge your battery along the way, but doing so requires more planning than simply stopping to refuel.

Why do you need to plan ahead with an EV?

There are many reasons for that, starting with the need to optimize battery usage and charging station availability. Unlike gas stations, EV chargers are scarce, making it essential to plan a trip in advance. Charging time and charger compatibility are also critical when traveling with an electric vehicle, as you need to ensure the charging station is compatible with your vehicle's charging connector.

Lastly, the charging speeds offered by each charger may vary, which means that the one you charge at may impact your travel time, as it takes longer to charge an electric vehicle than a gas-powered engine. With this in mind, you may want to grab a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee, or go shopping while your car is charging.

With so many elements to consider, planning a long-range trip with an electric vehicle can become a nightmare. There are ways to make this easier by using the right trip-planning tools. Let's see how this works.

Understanding an electric vehicle's range

Most electric cars estimate the remaining range, giving you a good idea of how far you can drive before you need to charge your car. However, this estimate is almost always based on the EPA standard, which is relatively accurate but ignores several external factors that affect your vehicle's range. These include temperature, speed limits, road types, wind conditions and speed, and elevation.

To travel efficiently, you must consider these elements to get accurate predictions of the range you can drive for before needing to charge, as well as how long you need to stop and how much it costs. Using a proper route planner, you can charge smartly, as it's sometimes more efficient and cheaper to charge twice for 15 minutes than stop once for half an hour.

Finally, it's essential to pick one that adapts to your needs and your car's, in the sense that it needs to adjust its recommendations to your vehicle's charging port and speeds.

ABRP - A Better Route Planner

A Better Route Planner is the most recommendable app for EV charging, with extensive configuration options. The app takes into account your charging network preferences. It also adapts to your vehicle's specifics and your driving style by allowing you to adjust the battery degradation percentage, weather conditions, traffic, and driving style and speed. ABRP works with various sources to provide an accurate map of chargers across networks, allowing it to calculate the best route according to your preferences. Here's how to use it:

Download the ABRP app or go to the website. Before planning an itinerary, select your vehicle's make and model. This allows ABRP to estimate its range accurately and provide a relevant itinerary. Enter your starting point, your destination, and your vehicle's battery level. Some manufacturers allow you to share your charge status with ABRP. To do this, click or tap your car's name and select Live data. You can add details about your trip. Click Show more to set your departure time, your preferred destination charge level, and whether you prefer fewer but longer stops or shorter ones with more stops. If you want to customize your stop preferences, click or tap Amenities. Then, select your preferred locations to stop and the amount of time you want to spend there. For example, to stop for an hour to have lunch after three hours of driving. When you're ready, tap the blue icon to calculate your itinerary. This may take a few seconds, depending on the criteria you entered. Review your itinerary and edit your preferences to adjust it. Tapping or clicking a charger provides more information about it, such as the charging prices, the available amenities, and the charging speeds. 2 Images Close When you're happy with one, save it to review it in the app or export it to Google Maps or Apple Maps. However, it's best to save it in ABRP and create an account to sync your data, as the charging times and prices aren't as accurate in navigation apps. Otherwise, tap the blue icon to start navigating.

Google Maps

Even though some cars come with Android Automotive, with built-in Google Maps navigation, you can use Google Maps to locate the closest charging station. The app isn't as precise as ABRP in that it doesn't calculate the remaining range and when to charge, but it helps you find a charger close to you that can power up your car. Here's how to look for one:

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone. Tap the Search bar at the top of the screen. Type Charging station. As you type, the app suggests Charging station. Tap it. Google Maps lists the closest charging stations, the available connector types, and their charging speeds and availability. Depending on the station, it may only show the number of chargers without checking whether they're available. Close

This option is convenient if you need a charger right away, as you can look for options in Google Maps. However, the app isn't suited for precise EV itinerary planning.

Plan ahead

When it comes to electric vehicles, planning is key, especially for long-haul trips. With these tips, you'll be set to arrive at your destination anxiety-free. If your car is compatible with Android Auto, most EV planning apps allow you to check your itinerary on your car's screen. Otherwise, check out our selection of the best in-car chargers to make sure your phone has enough battery when you reach your destination.