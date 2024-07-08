This article is sponsored by 70mai. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Dash cams can serve a wide range of different purposes, from recording accident footage to helping you find your car, which can make finding the right one for your needs exceptionally difficult, especially if you aren’t sure exactly what it is that you want.

For that, an all-rounder dash cam is a great fit. All-rounder dash cams contain enough features to allow you to use them however it is that you want, and all without having to commit to something that is overly luxurious or expensive.

But how do you know how to find the right all-rounder dash cam for you? There are a lot of different features worth considering, but all-in-all, it’s quite simple.

Figure out why you want a dash cam

70mai A510 With its 1944P+1080P dual dash cam and STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, the A510 offers a wide field of view, a 24-hour parking monitor, and app control for additional reassurance. $140 at Amazon

When it comes to finding the perfect all-rounder dash cam for you, it’s important to first figure out what, exactly, you want your dash cam to do. If all you want is something that will record footage while you drive, then you might be better suited to picking up a budget dash cam, for instance.

There are a lot of different roles that a dash cam can fill, and some dash cams fill these roles better than others. For example, you might have gotten into an accident and want a dash cam to record any future accidents on the road or to help solidify your insurance claims. You might want to monitor your own driving behavior in order to see how you could have improved, or you might want to capture memorable moments as you drive.

If you want a dash cam that is capable of doing all of these things, as well as protecting against car theft, helping you report others on the road, and even helping you find your car, then you’ll want an all-rounder dash cam like the 70mai Dash Cam A510.

Identify the features that are important to you

The first thing that you’ll need to decide with an all-rounder dash cam is whether you want a single or dual-channel dash cam. A dual-channel dash cam records from a front and a rear-facing camera, while a single-channel dash cam will only record in front of your vehicle. From there, there are many other elements that are worth considering as well.

Find the right image quality for your needs

As far as dash cams are concerned, image quality is one of the most important elements. After all, what’s the point of recording the road if you can’t even make out anything that you’ve captured?

With this in mind, you’ll want something with a good resolution. The 70mai Dash Cam A510, for instance, comes with a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, which is capable of capturing solid 1944P image footage using a five-megapixel sensor. Pair this with an optional dual-channel HDR second channel in order to record in a variety of different recording modes, such as 1080P rear recording or interior recording of the car cabin, to fit your own specific needs.

Consider when you will want to be recording

It’s easy to buy a dash cam to help you record the road and forget just how often you might be driving at night or in low-light conditions. If you are frequently up before the sun rises for work or like to drive late at night, for example, you’ll often be in a situation where features such as effective night vision are an absolute must.

The way that dash cams achieve visually clear night vision will differ between models and manufacturers and can be the difference between crystal-clear night vision and a murky blur. The 70mai Dash Cam A510 uses dual-channel HDR to provide superior night vision, which is coupled with 70mai’s exclusive MaiColor Vivid+ Solution to better improve image quality, especially in complex lighting environments.

Don’t forget how and where you drive

It should go without saying that cars can move at high speeds, which is why it’s important to consider the framerate when choosing the perfect all-rounder dash cam for you. 60 FPS will give you better image quality, while 30 FPS can introduce elements such as motion blur when objects are moving at speed.

As a result of this, you’ll want to make sure that the dash cam that you pick is capable of supporting your needs. Some dash cams can only support 30 FPS, while others can go much higher. A good way to ensure that your dash cam is ready for any situation is to choose a dash cam that is capable of multiple filming modes so that you can choose the right one for any situation.

The 70mai Dash Cam A510 is a great example of this. You can choose between a high-quality 2592x1944 HDR resolution that is capable of recording at only 30 FPS or a more standard 1080P recording resolution that is capable of recording up to 60 FPS in order to reduce motion blur.

Think about what smart features you might want

Many all-rounder dash cams come with smart features, so what you get exactly will depend on what features are important to you and your needs.

Take note of the pairing and connectivity options available to you

Each dash cam is different, and connecting to them can differ wildly, which will affect the way that you use the dash cam on a day-to-day basis. Features such as fast Bluetooth pairing can help to alleviate problematic connecting issues, for example.

In addition to this, it’s worth considering how you want to connect with your dash cam when not in your vehicle. The 70mai Dash Cam A510, for instance, comes with the option for a 4G hardwire kit, which allows it to achieve uninterrupted 4G connectivity in certain countries.

This connectivity allows you to connect to your dash cam from just about anywhere using your phone, allowing you to receive alerts based on activity near your car, check live-stream footage from your cameras, and even track down where your car is.

Ask yourself if you want a dash cam that is more than just a dash cam

As far as smart features are concerned, some all-rounder dash cams are capable of doing quite a lot more than just recording footage while you drive. This includes features such as automatic surroundings detection with real-time voice alerts.

You’ll find this feature on the 70mai Dash Cam A510, and it can do a lot to prevent accidents instead of just recording them the way that traditional dash cams do. These alerts can trigger when potential safety problems trigger around the car, such as departures from a lane or human recognition.

Similarly, you can find all-rounder dash cams that come with a built-in GPS. This feature can be helpful to better record trip details, such as how quickly you were going during an accident, or where it occurred. If you’re particularly concerned with validating your insurance claims, then this can be a particularly helpful feature to keep an eye out for when looking for an all-rounder dash cam.

Pick up the perfect all-rounder dash cam tailored perfectly to your needs

As you can see, there are a lot of elements that can help you to identify what is important to you in regards to choosing an all-rounder dash cam. If you want impressive image quality, great night vision, and a plethora of smart options, then the 70mai Dash Cam A510 is a great option for an all-rounder dash cam.

SEE AT AMAZON