Get rid of those embarrassing shots once and for all

Google Photos may no longer come with free infinite storage, but the service is still one of the best cloud storage options if you want a central place for your pictures that also takes care of all the organizational overhead for you. With that change in mind, you may want to delete photos permanently as fast as possible to free up space or to get rid of embarrassing shots without any way to recover them.

Permanently deleting an image is simple, and the process is virtually identical across Google Photos on a budget or high-end Android phone, iOS, or the web. We focus on Android in this guide, but you can quickly extrapolate the instructions no matter which platform you use.

How to permanently delete a picture on Google Photos

Once you've opened the Google Photos app on your Android device, Apple iPhone, or iPad and found the image you want to delete, there are a few simple steps you have to follow:

Tap a photo to bring up the full-screen view. Tap the Delete button in the lower-right corner of your screen. A dialog box pops up, asking if you want the photo moved to the trash bin. Select Allow to confirm that you want to trash the photo. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Google Photos Library section on the bottom tab of the screen. Open the Bin folder in the upper-right corner of the screen. Close Locate the photo you trashed and tap it. Tap the delete button in the lower-left corner of the display. Tap Allow to confirm and permanently delete the photo. 2 Images Close

The image is deleted from your mobile device and cloud storage immediately. If your Google Photos cloud storage isn't at risk of running out, or you don't mind waiting 60 days for the image to be automatically deleted, it's enough to put the item in question in the bin.

We illustrated the steps using an Android phone. However, the experience is similar when deleting photos on the iOS mobile app or the web app using Chrome or another web browser.

How to permanently delete multiple pictures on Google Photos

If you have numerous images to delete, follow these steps to speed up the process.

Tap and hold one of the images you want to delete to select it. Tap the other images you want to delete to select them. 2 Images Close Tap the trash can icon in the toolbar at the bottom. You're prompted to confirm that you want to move the images to the bin. Click Allow. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Library section in the lower-right corner. Tap the Bin icon to see all trashed photos. Close Locate the photos you deleted and select them. You can speed up the process by tapping and holding the first one and then sliding your fingers across the other images you want to delete permanently. Tap the delete button in the lower-left corner. Click Allow to confirm that you want to delete the selected items permanently. You can also empty the bin using the three-dot button in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

Manage your Google Photos storage like a pro

With Google discontinuing the free unlimited Photos storage option, every picture you back up to the cloud counts toward your allocated 15GB of free Google cloud storage space. This space is shared across Google services, including Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos. If you don't want to pay for more storage, you can manage the default 15GB by removing unnecessary items.

Permanently deleting old pics is a good first step toward cleaning up your Google Photos feed. After you get rid of those old photos, check out some ways to make your Google Photos feed more manageable.