Parental controls will help you steer your children away from the internet's many dark corners

Buying your child a Chromebook gives them access to a vast, wide digital world. However, there may be a few corners parents may want their kids to avoid. Thankfully, Google offers the option to set up parental controls, allowing adults to monitor or restrict access using the Google Family Link app.

Setting up parental controls is easy. However, the steps required vary depending on whether you’re creating a new account for your child or adding controls to an existing account. This guide will cover both processes.

How to activate parental controls when creating a new account

Using a Chromebook requires a Google account, which will be usable across all Chromebook and Android devices and gives access to services such as Gmail, Google Play, and everything else in the Google ecosystem. After creating the account, you will be able to activate some basic parental controls that allow you to do the following:

Choose which apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books your child can access.

Choose which sites Google Chrome will let your child visit.

Turn Google SafeSearch on or off for your child's searches.

If your child is new to the world of Google, you'll have to set up a new account for them. Google allows a parent to set up parental controls while creating a new account by taking the following steps:

On the startup screen, select Add Person in the lower left-hand corner. When asked, "Who would you like to add to this Chromebook?" select A child. Select Create a Google account for your child. Next, the Chromebook will ask for your kid’s name, birthday, and gender. Only the first name and birthday are required to create the account. All other information is optional. Choose a Gmail address for your child. If your child is under 13 years old, you must link their account to a parental account. Enter either your phone number or email address to link accounts. Click Agree to accept the privacy policy and terms of service. Enter your password to agree to parental consent. If you have two-factor authentication activated, Google will send a notification to your Android device or another device with a Gmail account. Approve the login on your device.

Once you’ve set up your account, you can install Google Family Link on one of the parents’ Google devices. Family Link allows further control and monitoring of the Google account. Family Link can also be manually installed on non-Google devices. However, it’s not a requirement. If you’re happy with Google Chrome’s basic parental controls, you are good to go.

How to activate parental control on an already-existing account

If your child already has a Google account, you will need to log in on their Chromebook before setting the parental controls. After going through the initial setup process, take the following steps:

Log into the Chromebook under your child’s account. Click on the clock in the bottom right corner of the screen Click the gear icon to open the settings menu. In the left-hand menu, click Accounts. Click Set up next to Parental Controls.

Following these steps will open a menu that guides you through the parental controls process.

How to add Google Family Link

If you want more security than the basic parental controls offer, the next few screens explain the functions and capabilities of Google Family Link, including your ability to supervise your child’s device, limit screen time, and set content filters. Once you confirm that you have logged into the correct account and view the list of affected devices, take the following steps:

Enter your Google account's email address or phone number and click Next. Enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication activated, Google will send a notification to your Android device or another device with a Gmail account. Approve the login. Close Review the list of parental controls, then enter your child’s password and click Agree. After the apps are linked, click Next.

From here, you can choose which already-installed apps you want to give your child permission to use. Additionally, you can choose which filters and restrictions you want to apply from the following:

App, Game, Movie, TV, and Book ratings

Google Play Purchase and Download approvals

Controls for signing in to iPads, iPhones, and browsers that can’t be supervised.

The setup will then let you automatically install Family Link on any of your Google devices. Family Link can also be manually installed on non-Google devices.

Using Family Link to monitor your children

Upon opening Google Family Link, you will see a list of every account you supervise. Selecting an account will give you access to Google’s full suite of parental controls for that account. The Manage Settings menu contains most of the controls. This menu lets you change content restrictions, edit account info, see a device’s location, and choose which devices your children can sign into. You also can control privacy settings and third-party app access.

Outside the Manage Settings menu, Family Link also provides tools for monitoring your kids’ App Activity and App Installs. The Screen Time menu also lets you decide when your children can use their devices and for how long.

Parental controls made simple

Parental controls are a helpful tool for helping your kid successfully navigate the vast and treacherous digital world. However, they are not a foolproof, be-all-end-all solution to raising a kid in the digital age. They have certain technical limitations – Google's filters are imperfect, after all, and the alternative of only allowing access to specific websites usually results in unexpected snags down the road.

On top of that, apps such as Family Link are extremely unpopular with children. This means that clever children might find ways to bypass them through wit, technical know-how, or friends who think it's unfair that they can’t browse TikTok until 4:00 a.m. Though it's difficult to accomplish, no software can replace an environment of trust, understanding, and open communication. It might also help to show them that even a restricted account has plenty of child-friendly games to play.