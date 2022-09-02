The Apple Watch is designed to work exclusively with iPhone, but with a few life hacks, you can use it with Android

The Apple Watch is probably one of the best smartwatches on the market. But as far as the best Android-compatible smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 certainly gives it a run for its money. However, the polished design and seamless connectivity between the Apple Watch and Apple’s ecosystem make it stand out. Unfortunately, you’re also locked into that ecosystem if you want to use the device.

Well, at least that’s what Apple wants you to think. In reality, you can use the Apple Watch independently of an iPhone, so you can still have an Apple Watch on your wrist while rocking an Android. Here’s everything you need to do to get your Apple Watch working without an iPhone.

Fair warning: Your Apple Watch will lose some functionality

Keep in mind that while you certainly can pair your Apple Watch with your Android phone, you will lose a lot of functionality on the Watch itself. The Apple Watch is designed to sync with the iPhone, so certain apps may not work right (or at all) while using the Watch with your Android device.

iMessages work fine when sent from the watch, but SMS messages tend to fail. However, you should be fine if you message on an app like Telegram. You can still use the Apple Watch’s fitness and health monitoring apps, but they won’t sync with your Android device. If you’re deadset on using an Apple Watch on Android, this is your only workaround.

What will I need to make my Apple Watch work on Android?

To make this work, you are going to need a few things. First, you will need an iPhone (at least an iPhone 6) and a cellular Apple Watch. You will want the cellular model so that it can make/receive phone calls and messages independent of your iPhone. You'll also need to place your SIM card in an iPhone during the initial steps and a SIM tool to remove the card from your iPhone and insert it into your Android device.

Double check and make sure your iPhone and Android devices use the same sized SIM card. All modern iPhones use nano SIM cards, and that’s true for pretty much every Android device as well. However, some older Android phones may use micro SIM cards, so check before proceeding.

How to set up an Apple Watch to work with Android

Once you have all the items, follow these steps:

Pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone.This step is necessary to connect the device with your phone number and download any apps you want on the Apple Watch. Make sure your SIM card is in the iPhone before you turn on the Apple Watch. Turn on both devices and hold them near each other, and a new pairing screen will appear. You can also go to the Watch app and select Pair New Watch. Select Set Up for Myself. 2 Images Close A swirling blue circle will appear on the Apple Watch, and the Viewfinder camera will open on your iPhone. Center the phone over the device so that the Viewfinder captures the image, and the devices will begin syncing. Select Get to Know Your Watch to learn more about how the watch works and select apps. 3 Images Close Turn off all your devices. Using the SIM tool, take the SIM card out of your iPhone and put it in your Android device. Again, you will want to make sure your devices have the same size SIM card. A nano SIM is the most common in modern flagship devices. Turn on your Android device and let it connect to your cellular network, then turn on the Apple Watch.

At this point, your Apple Watch should be able to receive calls and send messages, even though your primary number is now connected to an Android device. Your Apple Watch and Android phone aren’t connected at all, but you can use the watch's basic functions without an iPhone. If you have trouble with messaging or phone calls, you may need to re-pair the device with your iPhone and update it.

A Wear OS smartwatch will serve you better

If you want the full-throated wearable experience, you should stick with a smartwatch that runs WearOS. If you’re looking for something on par with the Apple Watch, the Samsung Watch 5 is an incredible alternative. It further refines the already impressive Watch 4, and it has nearly all the same health and wellness features as the Apple Watch.