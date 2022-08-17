How to use AirPods with your Android phone

Yep, you can use AirPods with your Android phone, but there are plenty of compromises you should know about

You can find many amazing wireless earbuds like the Pixel Buds Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4 on the market, but none are as popular as Apple's AirPods. Despite the latter not being officially compatible with Android, they are extremely popular, with Apple shipping a few million units every quarter.

If you recently got a pair of AirPods or were gifted one, don't throw them away thinking they won't work with your Android phone. You can pair and use AirPods with Android, albeit with a few compromises. Follow this guide to know how.

Can you use AirPods or AirPods Pro with Android?

Yes and no. Since AirPods and AirPods Pro are Bluetooth earbuds, you can pair and use them with any Android phone. But since the true wireless earbuds do not officially support Android,so you cannot check their battery level or control advanced features like ANC and Transparency mode. And because there's no Siri for Android, you cannot trigger the voice assistant as well or switch to Google Assistant.

Thankfully, there are workarounds to some of these issues.

How to connect AirPods to an Android phone

The steps below work for pairing the AirPods, AirPods Pro, or even the $549 AirPods Max.

On your Android device, open the Settings menu. Navigate to the Bluetooth settings page. Make sure Bluetooth is on and that your device is discoverable. Open the charging case of your AirPods or AirPods Pro and press the white button on the back of the carrying case. If you are trying to pair the AirPods Max, just take them out of their case. Your AirPods should appear under the Available devices section of your phone's Bluetooth menu. Tap its name. Confirm the pairing process by tapping Pair from the dialog box that pops up.

And that's it. You have successfully managed to pair the AirPods with your Android phone.

Ensure that your AirPods are not connected to an iPhone or any other Apple device before starting the pairing process. Otherwise, they might not show up for pairing on your Android device.

How to use AirPods with your Android phone

You can control music playback and switch between ANC and Transparency mode using the force sensor of the AirPods (3rd gen) or AirPods Pro. Press the sensor to play or pause music playback. A double press jumps to the next song, while a triple press of the force sensor plays the previous song. The actions remain the same irrespective of which earbuds' force sensor you use. This behavior is not customizable as well.

To switch between ANC and Transparency mode, long press the force sensor. You'll hear a chime when the mode switch happens. You cannot customize or control any of these aspects of the AirPods from your Android phone. This makes things difficult, as you have no way of telling whether noise cancelation is enabled or not directly from your phone.

There's no way to control the volume level directly using the earbuds. On iPhones, this is possible by calling Siri, but since the voice assistant is not available on Android, you'll control the volume level using your phone.

You also miss out on other AirPods features like Spatial Audio and automatic device switching on Android. These are only available on the AirPods when you pair and use them with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Check the battery level of your AirPods from your Android phone

The lack of official Android support means you cannot check the battery level of your AirPods. At least officially. A third-party app called CAPod (via XDA) helps fix this issue to a certain extent. Once you grant the app necessary permissions, it shows the battery level of each AirPod along with the charging case and the connection strength.

2 Images

That's not it, though. If your AirPods do not automatically connect to your Android phone, you can jump into the app settings and enable the Auto connect option. There's also an option to automatically resume music playback every time your AirPods connect to your Android phone.

Can you trigger Google Assistant using AirPods on Android?

No. On iPhones, AirPods support always-on "Hey Siri," but that's not possible on Android. There's no official companion app for AirPods on Android that you can use to customize its setting or switch to another voice assistant. Sure, you can get AirPods to work with Android. But the overall experience leaves a lot to be desired.

Maybe just skip the AirPods and buy something easier?

So, if you haven't already, avoid buying AirPods. Plenty of other wireless earbuds provide more value for money and features than Apple's offering. If you're on a tight budget, consider buying one of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. They pack more features and provide a better experience on Android devices.