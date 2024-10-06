Despite many of us raging at the injustice of the disappearing headphone jack, Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are still cool. There's only one drawback to wireless headgear: getting Bluetooth to pair can sometimes be a pain, even with the best earbuds. Every OEM has its own process for getting its gear paired with your phone, and Sony is no exception. If you have a new pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds and are eager to get paired and listen to your favorite tunes, read on.

Initiate pairing mode on your Sony earbuds or headphones

Let's start with Sony earbuds

Before pairing your earbuds with your Android or iOS phone, ensure they're in pairing mode. If you have a newer model and you've never used your earbuds before, take them out of the case, and they automatically enter pairing mode. If you want to pair them to a second device, the process is different and differs between models.

With the WF-1000XM5 earbuds, you'll place them in their charging case, then press and hold the pairing button on the case for around five seconds until the indicator light on the case flashes. For the older Sony XM4 model, you don't need to put them in the case. Instead, press the touch sensors on both earbuds for about five seconds until you hear a "Bluetooth pairing" notification from your earbuds.

Pairing Sony headphones and headbands

Pairing your headphones (we really like the Sony WX-1000XM5) or headband with your device is more direct. On either type of device, press and hold the power button for around seven seconds until the indicator light flashes. You'll also hear a "Bluetooth pairing" notification when wearing your headphones.

Related Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. WF-1000XM4: Battle of the buds How do the new Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds stack up against the brand's older flagship model?

Pairing your Sony earbuds with your electronic device

Your Sony earbuds work with a variety of devices. You can pair your earbuds with your Android phone or tablet. You can also pair them with your iPhone or iPad.

Pairing Sony earbuds with your Android phone or tablet

Pairing your Sony headphones with your Android phone isn't difficult. Still, it differs depending on the phone you use. The process is similar between models.

Put your headphones in pairing mode and turn on Bluetooth on your device. Go to the Settings menu. Search for Bluetooth in the search bar. Close Select the option called something like Connection settings or Connection preferences. Every OEM organizes menus slightly differently and uses different labels for the same thing. Close Select the Bluetooth option. Select Pair new device or check the list of Available devices. Close Find your Sony headphones on the list and tap it. If your device requires a passkey to complete pairing, enter 0000. Enjoy your headphones.

Pairing Sony earbuds with your iPhone or iPad

iPhones use the UI on every phone. Here's how to pair your headphones with your iPhone or iPad.

Put your headphones in pairing mode and turn on Bluetooth on your iPhone. Go to the Settings menu. Select Bluetooth. Your headphones appear in the My Devices list. Tap it when it pops up. Close If your device requires a passkey to complete the pairing process, enter 0000. Enjoy your music.

Enjoy your music and podcasts on the go

Sony makes some of the best earbuds and headphones on the market. Its XM5 models sit at the top of our "best of" lists. Still, clean your wireless earbuds regularly to get the most out of your earbuds' great features and sound quality.