After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Watch was finally released in the fall of 2022. Google's first Pixel-branded wearable is among the best smartwatch your can buy, thanks to its unique features like deep Fitbit integration. But as a first-generation device, many of the Pixel Watch's features lag the Apple Watch.

All that said, Google is quickly fixing Pixel Watch kinks and adding new features. If you're the proud new owner of a Google Pixel Watch, take a few minutes to read through this set-up guide, as it should make the pairing and set up process much easier—no matter what Android phone you own.

Follow these steps before you pair your Google Pixel Watch

There are a couple of things you should make sure you do before you start setting up your Pixel Watch. This will make the setup process as seamless as possible.

Download and install the most up-to-date version of the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone.

app on your phone. Make sure you're using an Android phone with Android 8 or newer.

Download the Fitbit app and sign in.

app and sign in. Fully charge your Pixel Watch and your Android phone.

Turn on Bluetooth and Location settings on your Android phone.

How to pair the Google Pixel Watch with your Android phone

Setting up the Pixel Watch with an Android phone is easy. Just make sure you have both the watch and your phone handy.

Press and hold the watch crown for three seconds. Your phone should pop up with a pairing notification. On your watch, select your desired language and accept the terms of service. On your phone, open the Pixel Watch app, follow the on-screen instructions, and select Google Pixel Watch to initiate the pairing process. A pairing code appears on both devices. If the codes are the same, tap the Pair button on your phone. If the codes do not match, restart the watch and try again. Sign in to your Google Account or create a new one. There are additional prompts for many features of the watch, such as Google Wallet and Google Assistant. Follow any remaining instructions on your phone. On your Pixel Watch, swipe down on the screen and tap Settings. Tap System and then tap System Update. This checks for available updates for the watch.

Can you pair a Google Pixel Watch with an iPhone?

No, you cannot pair your Google Pixel Watch with your iPhone. Although the Mobvoi Tic Watch E3 and many of the best Android smartwatches can be paired with an iOS device, the Pixel Watch is an outlier. But all hope is not lost: Since iOS and Wear OS generally play fairly well together, there's a chance Google will offer limited iPhone support in the future.

How to set up your Fitbit account on your watch

The Google Pixel Watch's integration with Fitbit puts a number of fitness tools and statistics at your disposal.

Press the crown on your Pixel Watch. Select Fitbit. Tap Log in. Complete the login on the Fitbit app on your phone. If you're a new Fitbit user, tap Install, tap Open, and then tap Join Fitbit. While creating your account, select Google Pixel Watch on the list of devices. Click your profile picture in the upper-left corner of the Fitbit app on your phone. Tap Set up a device. Enable any app permissions that pop up. Close

Set up enable LTE service through your mobile carrier

If you have an LTE-enabled Pixel Watch, you'll need to enable LTE services to start using mobile data. If you are a AT&T, Fi, T-Mobile, or Verizon subscriber, you should be able to complete this step without contacting the carrier with these steps:

Swipe down from the top of your Pixel Watch and tap Settings. Select Connectivity. Tap Mobile. Make sure the status is set to On. Open the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone. Select Mobile network. Tap Set up a new profile. Tap Set up a new profile via your cellular carrier. Follow any on-screen prompts to finish the setup.

If you run into issues while adding LTE service to your Google Pixel Watch, you'll want to contact the carrier or go to a carrier store. You may be required to share specific device identifiers listed on your smartphone, so you may want to use a friend or family member's phone to make the call.

Google Pixel Watch: Troubleshooting tips and tricks

As much as setup processes are supposed to be seamless, things don't always work out that way. Here are a few tips and tricks for common issues during the setup process.

If a pairing notification doesn't show up

If a pairing notification may not show up during the setup process:

Download the latest version of the Google Pixel Watch app.

app. Turn on Nearby Share .

. Open the Google Pixel Watch app and follow the on-screen instructions to pair a new watch.

app and follow the on-screen instructions to pair a new watch. Check the list of paired devices in your phone's Settings app.

Check your Pixel Watch for all paired devices:

Open the Settings app. Select Google. Tap Devices & sharing. Tap Devices. Tap Saved devices. If the Pixel Watch is correctly paired, it shows up in this list.

Settings you need to enable on your Google Pixel Watch

A number of settings need to be on for this pairing process to be successful.​​​​​​

Enable Bluetooth on your phone.

on your phone. Turn on Location permissions on your phone.

permissions on your phone. Make sure your phone and watch are within 0.5 meters or 1.6 feet of each other.

Connect your phone to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.

Your watch must be fully charged.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch make a perfect pair

Google's Pixel Watch is a great addition to the Google Pixel and Android ecosystems. It has a number of great features, but to start using them, you need to set it up and pair it with your phone. Check out our Google Pixel Watch review to learn more about Google's first flagship smartwatch