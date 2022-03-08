Stadia has seen its fair share of controversy since it first launched, especially regarding its available features. In the last couple of years, abilities like voice chat and a search feature in the store have finally made appearances, helping to make the platform feel far more complete. Google has made an effort to add many of the promised features alongside some new and exciting ones to the service, but it's still a work in progress.

One incredibly useful feature is the option to use any type of controller with the service, which negates the need for first-party hardware. Let's take a look at how to use an Xbox or PlayStation controller to play on Stadia.

Using an Xbox or PlayStation controller on a computer, phone, or Chromecast with Google TV

Using an Xbox or Playstation controller on a computer, phone, or Chromecast with Google TV is as easy as playing other games with your controller.

Open the Bluetooth settings on your device. Turn on Bluetooth. Go to Pair new device. Put your controller into pairing mode. Select the controller name once it appears in Available devices to connect them. Open Stadia and play your game. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

Using an Xbox or Playstation controller with a Chromecast Ultra

The Chromecast Ultra is a little more difficult to use with a third-party controller, but Google did add the option last September. Here's how it's done.

Make sure your Chromecast Ultra is turned on. Go to the Bluetooth settings on your phone. Go to Pair new device. Put your controller into pairing mode. Select the controller name once it appears in Available devices to connect them. Open the Stadia app on your phone. Click the controller button at the top right. Click your Supported controller. Click the Play on TV button. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

Your controller is now connected to your Chromecast Ultra for you to play on your TV. However, an unfortunate downside here is that you can't use your phone while you are playing Stadia, as closing or navigating away from the app will disconnect the controller.

Playing Stadia on any device is easier than ever by allowing you to use the hardware you already have, so give it a try and see how it works for you. If you'd like to learn more about the state of Stadia in 2022 or where Stadia is going in the future, look no further.

