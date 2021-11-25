So you've purchased a new Google product, but you want to make sure you've got the necessary consumer rights in order to take the big G to a court or be part of a class-action lawsuit, should anything go wrong. If you live in the US, this means you'll need to opt out of Google's binding arbitration agreement, and you'll only have a limited amount of time to do so. This guide will explain exactly what the agreement means for you as a consumer, and how you can opt out before it's too late.

What the arbitration agreement is and what it means for you

The binding arbitration agreement that users are automatically opted in for when they purchase a Google product essentially means that any dispute you have with the search giant regarding your device or how it's used must be settled out of court by a neutral arbitrator.

Why does Google make you automatically opt in to the agreement? Because it's cheaper and less time-consuming for disputes to be settled by a neutral arbitrator than it is to take them to court and have a judge or jury make a ruling.

Google provides some examples of what the Arbitration Terms include when it comes to your devices. These are:

any disputes regarding the design, performance, features, or functionality of your device

any disputes regarding your use of your device

any disputes regarding updates, modifications, or upgrades to your device

any disputes based on the warranty or based on device defects, whether or not it's under warranty

These terms apply when your dispute is with Google, its subsidiaries, affiliates or parent company, or any suppliers or service providers involved with the Google product, regardless of the legal theory on which you base your claim.

In essence, all of this means that you cannot sue or take part in a class-action suit against Google should an issue occur that affects large numbers of the same device.

Opting out of the arbitration agreement

To opt out of the agreement, you simply need to complete the opt-out form provided by Google.

First, you need to select the Google product for which you'd like to opt out of the agreement. This applies to Chromecast, Google Nest, Home, and Pixel devices.

Next, you need to enter the serial number for your device. If it's for a Pixel phone, this can be found either on the box it came in or by going to Settings > About Phone > Model. Alternatively, you can enter the code *#06# into the Phone app to show the serial number, alongside other identifiers such as your IMEI number.

Once you've added that, hit 'Submit' and you'll have successfully opted out of the agreement.

It's important to note that you need to complete this form within 30 days of activating your device for the first time. If you miss that deadline, you won't be able to opt out of the agreement unless a longer period is required by applicable law.

So there you have it, you're officially all opted out of Google's binding arbitration agreement. Now, you'll be eligible to take part in any class-action lawsuits or take Google to court individually should any problems with your Google device arise in the future. Here's hoping you'll never have to act on this, though.

