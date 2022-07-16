Amazon Sidewalk is a wireless network standard developed by Amazon. Marketed as a way to help keep your smart home devices connected, Amazon Sidewalk, a wireless network standard developed by Amazon, is an alternative to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with a range of up to half a mile.

How does Amazon Sidewalk work?

The benefit of the Amazon Sidewalk network is that even when your smart home devices (like Echo smart speakers or Ring cameras) are far away from your Wi-Fi router, they can use nearby devices to maintain an internet connection. Not to be confused with the upcoming Matter standard for smart home devices, Amazon Sidewalk is a proprietary standard that has created some serious privacy concerns as it shares your internet bandwidth with those closest to you.

Amazon Sidewalk is now enabled by default on new Ring and Echo devices. They act as "Sidewalk bridges," allowing other devices outside your home to connect to your home Wi-Fi network. If it doesn't sound like something for you, this guide shows you how to turn off Amazon Sidewalk through the Alexa and Ring apps. These steps are identical for Android and iOS devices.

Disabling Sidewalk in the Alexa app disables it for all Echo and Ring devices. However, disabling it through the Ring app only disables Ring devices.

How to opt out of Amazon Sidewalk in the Alexa app

Use the Alexa app when you want to turn off Sidewalk for all your Echo and Ring devices.

Open the Alexa app. Tap More in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Account Settings. Tap Amazon Sidewalk. Toggle the switch to Disabled. 2 Images Close

How to opt out of Amazon Sidewalk in the Ring app

Use the Ring app when you want to turn off Sidewalk for only your Ring devices.

Open the Ring app. Tap the hamburger icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Tap Control Center. Scroll down and tap Amazon Sidewalk. Toggle the switch to Disabled. 3 Images Close

Keep your network secure by disabling Sidewalk

If you've picked up a brand-new Amazon smart speaker like the Echo Dot, remember that it comes with Sidewalk enabled by default. While you may find this functionality useful (it also works with compatible devices like Tile trackers), disabling it can prevent your Amazon devices from becoming a security risk.