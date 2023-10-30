Chromebooks are popular because they are fast, easy to use, and affordable. You'll likely spend most of your time online using web-based apps, but there are some cases where you can use your Chromebook offline. For example, you can edit Google Docs files without an active internet connection and manage your downloaded files offline. You can also turn your budget Chromebook into a fully featured Linux computer where you can run a unique command line environment. In this guide, we cover how to get a Linux terminal up and running on your Chromebook.

Why use Linux commands on a Chromebook?

Found on many types of devices, from Android smartphones and smart home devices to computer servers, Linux is considered the operating system (OS) that makes it possible. Even your Chromebook is built on the Linux kernel and shares many similarities with Linux. If you've never used Linux, you probably know it to some extent. It's a command-line OS focused on running commands via a terminal. It can be seen as something only for advanced users, but there's a use case for anyone who wants to get more out of their devices.

Why would you run Linux commands on your Chromebook? Tapping into the power of Linux gives you freedom and access to shell commands, the syntax for the commands Linux offers. With that, you'll gain access to more features than the default ChromeOS provides on your Chromebook. It's widely known that Chromebooks lack the library of apps and software support that Windows or macOS has, but that's where things change if you use Linux on your Chromebook. Linux is also popular with software developers, so you can install various desktop apps you wouldn't usually find on ChromeOS.

At the same time, using shell commands allows you to run higher-level system privileges where you can tweak, modify, and change how your device looks or operates. If you're looking to dabble in software development, learning to tackle a command-line OS like Linux helps you learn new skills and might make a coder out of you. These are a few reasons to consider using Linux commands on your Chromebook. The possibilities are limitless in what you can accomplish.

Open a Linux terminal on your Chromebook

Since you can't run a Linux terminal on your Chromebook by default, you'll set up your device with a Linux development environment. The process is simple, but when you get that part out of the way, the rest is easy to manage.

To open a Linux terminal on your Chromebook, check out these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook from the app drawer. You can also click the time in the lower-right corner and select the Settings icon. Navigate to Advanced > Developers. Click the Turn on button for Linux development environment. Click the Next button to get started. Follow the on-screen instructions and wait for the installation to finish. You can name the terminal anything you want, then leave everything else at the default settings. A new window appears with text and a dark-themed screen. It has the same name you gave it earlier during the installation process. This is your Linux terminal, where you will run your shell commands from now on. To access the terminal feature, look for the Terminal app in your app drawer.

What commands can you run in a Linux terminal?

Now that your Chromebook is set up with the Linux development environment and you know how to use the terminal, it's time to put the new feature to the test. You have access to the library of shell commands on your Chromebook, giving you the freedom to do about anything you want, as long as you know the command for it. We cover a few good Linux shell commands for you to play around with in the sections below to help you get started.

ls

This is for listing the files in the directory or the folder, so you can easily see its contents in a pinch.

cd

You can change the directory or folder you're currently viewing, allowing you to redirect the terminal to any location on your storage.

mv

It allows you to move or rename any file within that directory or folder, which you might frequently do to keep your files organized.

pwd

In case you need to know the exact file path you're currently looking at, this allows you to view where that file is located on your system.

chmod

When you need to change the system privileges of a specific file or directory, this command allows you to change the read or write settings and its permissions as needed.

mkdir

This creates a new directory or folder in the terminal's current location.

rm

A simple command that quickly deletes the file you tell it to in the terminal.

chown

If you need to change the ownership of a file or directory from one user to another, this command makes that possible.

shutdown

Another simple command that does just that. When executed, it quickly shuts off the device.

ping

With this command, you can test your network to see if your device is online or to test the connection between multiple devices across your network.

top

If you think your device is running slower than expected when running Linux, running this command allows you to view all running processes and its system resources.

kill

This command lets you shut down or terminate any process you want, especially those running when they shouldn't, draining your battery life.

uname

If you're curious about your kernel and specific hardware specifications, this command displays the necessary information.

sudo

If you want to tap into system-level privileges, use this command to run as a superuser. It gives you greater user permissions than the default ones.

compgen -c

There are too many unique Linux shell commands to show here, but you can use this command to view the list of commands available to your device.

Enhance your Chromebook with Linux commands

Chromebooks are perfect for everyday use, but running Linux shell commands can be beneficial in many cases. Doing so gives you access to fully-fledged desktop software, the ability to tweak your device as much as you want on a system level, and new opportunities for software development. You don't have to use Linux commands on your Chromebook all the time, but trying it at least once can be a learning experience. Running Linux commands on your Chromebook takes your Chromebook game beyond what you get by default with ChromeOS.

Since your Chromebook is ready with the Linux development environment, installing the Tor web browser can further enhance your online browsing security. We show you the commands to use and walk you through the process.