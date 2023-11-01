Are you hosting a group meeting on one of the best video chat apps, Zoom (probably on your new shiny Chromebook), and annoyed by some of the participating clients? Often, kicking such participants out of a Zoom meeting isn't an option due to the circumstances. However, Zoom offers you the option to avoid them with the Mute option. If you are a host or co-host on a Zoom call, you get the controls to mute participants.

You also have the option to mute yourself, which could come in handy if you are stepping away from a meeting and want to avoid grabbing unnecessary attention from the noises in your environment. Let's check out the steps you'll follow to mute someone on Zoom.

How to mute someone on Zoom on a PC

It doesn't matter if you use Chrome, Firefox, any of your favorite web browsers, or the desktop Zoom app. The option to mute someone is the same.

Visit the Zoom website and sign in to your account. Start a Zoom call. Only the host or co-host can mute someone on a Zoom call. Click Participants in the bottom menu bar. If you don't see a menu bar at the bottom, click anywhere on the screen to bring up the menu bar. Hover your mouse over the participant's name and click the Mute button to mute the audio of that participant. If you want to mute everyone connected on a Zoom call, tap the Mute All button at the bottom of the Participants window.

How to mute everyone while joining the meeting

Zoom also gives you the option, as a host, to mute everyone before they join the meeting. This feature isn't available on the Zoom Windows or Mac app, and you need to use the browser to turn on this setting.

Launch the Zoom website in your browser and sign in with your account. Click My Account in the upper-right corner of the page. Select Settings from the left pane. Scroll down on the right side and check the box for Mute all participants when they join a meeting.

When you turn on the above option, all participants get their audio automatically muted when they join the meeting. The host has the power to unmute them.

How to mute someone on a Zoom call on a mobile

Similar to a desktop, you can also mute someone on a Zoom call from your smartphone. Here's how you can do that:

Open the Zoom app on your Android phone. When in a meeting, select Participants from the bottom bar. Tap the name of the participant you wish to mute. This opens a new menu where you'll select Mute. 2 Images Close If you want to mute all participants, tap the Mute All button in the Participants window. Close

FAQs about muting someone on a Zoom call

Here are some common questions Zoom users have asked regarding muting someone on a Zoom call.

Why can't I mute someone on Zoom?

Only the host and co-host can mute any of the participants. If you don't see the option to mute someone on a Zoom call, you are probably not the host or a co-host. You need to ask the host or co-host to mute the participants in a meeting.

How do you mute someone on Zoom without them knowing?

Whenever you mute someone on Zoom, they know they have been muted. However, you can use the Mute on Entry feature on Zoom, which, by default, mutes all participants when they join a meeting. They can later unmute themselves to use their audio, or the host can ask the participants to unmute.

How can I mute and unmute myself on Zoom?

There are different ways to mute yourself on Zoom. Here are some of the ways to mute yourself:

Use the Zoom microphone button to mute your audio.

Use Zoom keyboard shortcuts. For Windows, press Alt + A , and for Mac, use Command + Shift + A .

, and for Mac, use . Turn on Mute when joining meeting option.

option. Turn off your microphone from the Windows toolbar.

Shush that disturbing person on Zoom

Whether you are a host or participant in a Zoom call, you can mute others to eliminate unwanted disturbances or noises during a meeting. You can also create a perfect ambiance and spice up your meeting based on the theme by changing the Zoom call background. If your company doesn't strictly adhere to using Zoom, try Google Meet because it can easily integrate with your compatible smart display.

Also, if you aren't satisfied with your laptop's camera, use your smartphone's camera as a webcam and upgrade the video quality.