Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.

What happens when you mute someone on Facebook

When you mute a Facebook user or page on Facebook, you won't see their posts in your Facebook news feed. You also won't receive any notifications for their posts, which makes it an excellent option to reduce Facebook notifications on your Android smartphones or iOS devices.

Facebook gives you two ways to mute people. The first option is to snooze someone for 30 days. On the other hand, if your Facebook friend constantly annoys you, you can mute them permanently by unfollowing them. Both these changes can be reversed, and the person on the other end won't be able to tell if you've put a personal ban on them.

Apart from muting someone and removing their posts from your Facebook feed, you can pause conversations on Facebook Messenger to stop receiving message notifications. Finally, you can stop their story posts, so you don't see their stories in your feed.

How to mute someone on Facebook

You can mute someone on Facebook using its mobile app or the Facebook website. Whether you use an Android smartphone, have an iPhone, or access Facebook using its web app, follow the steps below to mute people with ease.

Open the Facebook app on your phone or visit its website and log in to your Facebook account. Scroll down your Facebook news feed and locate the person's post you want to mute. Click the three-dot menu in the post and choose the Snooze X for 30 days option to mute them for 30 days. To permanently mute someone on Facebook, choose the Unfollow option. To unfollow someone, visit their Facebook profile page. Open your Facebook friends list or use the search bar at the top to search for people you want to mute. On their profile, tap the Friends button and choose the Unfollow option to mute them.

How to unmute someone on Facebook

When you snooze someone on Facebook, you automatically start seeing their posts in your feed after 30 days. You can also manually unmute someone before 30 days if you want. When you unfollow someone, you have to follow them back to see their posts.

Reversing someone's status is slightly different on mobile and web apps. So, we have shown you the step-by-step tutorials for these platforms separately.

How to unmute someone using the Facebook website

To unmute someone using the Facebook web app, open the Facebook website using Google Chrome or another web browser, and log into your account.

Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner and choose the Settings & privacy option. Close Click Feed to open your Facebook feed settings. Close Choose the Snooze option to see the list of people you snoozed. Click the blue snooze icon next to the profile you want to unmute. If you unfollowed someone, unmute them using the Reconnect setting. Go to Settings & Privacy > Feed and choose the Reconnect option. You will see the list of people and pages you unfollowed. To unmute them, click the plus (+) button next to their name.

How to unmute someone on Facebook using its mobile app

Open the Facebook app on your Android smartphone and tap the menu button in the upper-right corner. Close Go to Settings and open the News Feed option. 2 Images Close If you snoozed someone, open the Snooze settings and use the End Snooze button to unmute them. 2 Images Close To unmute the people you unfollowed, open the Reconnect settings and tap their names to follow them back. 2 Images Close

How to mute Facebook stories

If you don't want to see someone's stories in your Facebook story feed, use the steps below to mute their stories.

Open the Facebook app and long press the story you want to mute. Choose the Mute someone's story option. Set the timeframe and tap Mute to mute their stories. 2 Images Close

Mute people to remove them from your Facebook feed

It's easy to mute or unmute someone on Facebook once you know the steps. You can also mute their stories when you want to remove all their posts from your feed home page.