We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.

How to mute someone in a Discord voice channel

Muting someone in a voice channel may save you a headache or two, like avoiding poor audio quality with playback interference or a desire to remove an annoying echo resulting from two users in the same room. Muting that Discord user will ensure you can't hear them, but they will still be able to hear you.

We've used the Discord app for Android in this post, but iPhone users will find the process much the same on the iOS app.

How to mute someone in a voice channel from your Discord mobile app

Join a voice channel on a Discord server. Tap and hold the Discord user you wish to mute. 2 Images Close Tap on Mute to turn the switch on. You will be unable to hear the Discord user as long as they are muted, and there will not be any indication under the voice channel to show that you've muted them until you tap and hold their Discord user and check if the mute box is ticked. 2 Images Close

How to mute someone in a Discord voice channel from your desktop web browser

Join a voice on a Discord server. Right-click on the Discord user you wish to mute, then click on Mute (to check the mute box). The Discord user is now muted. 2 Images Close

How to mute someone's Discord messages

Muting the conversation will prevent notifications for new messages from popping up, but you will still be able to view the messages sent if you manually select the conversation. If you are looking to stop incoming messages, you may opt to block the Discord user instead.

How to mute a conversation from the Discord mobile app

Navigate to your Discord messages and select the Discord user/conversation from your Direct Messages list. Tap and hold the Discord user you wish to mute, then select Mute Channel. You'll have the option to mute the conversation for a set duration; choose an option that fits the situation. 2 Images Close

How to mute a Discord conversation from your desktop web browser

Navigate to your Discord messages and select the Discord user/conversation from your Direct Messages list. Right-click on the Discord user in the Direct Messages and select Mute @username. You'll have the option to mute the conversation for a set duration; choose an option that fits the situation. 2 Images Close

How to mute someone on a Discord server

Unfortunately, mobile app users cannot mute someone on a Discord server, but if you're looking to mute due to disruptive behavior, you may opt to add a Discord bot to your Discord server. This way, you can issue mutes (and bans) by inputting the appropriate bot commands.

Select a server from your list and navigate to the right to access the server's Discord user list. Right-click on the Discord user and select Mute (to check the mute box). 2 Images Close

Muting makes being on Discord more manageable

Unless you're new to Discord, you probably know you don't have to be outgoing to get the most out of your experience; you can still keep up with all the important events over Discord even if your notifications are on the down-low. The built-in muting feature for your conversations, voice channels, and personal Discord servers can come in handy when you need a break from some Discord users who tend to spam or are disruptive in a voice channel. Once you're ready to take on more activity, you can unmute those Discord users, conversations, and channels and then continue like nothing ever changed — it's great!