With its strong focus on privacy and security, Proton Drive is making waves in the cloud storage space. This encrypted cloud storage solution puts you back in control, offering peace of mind that your files are truly protected. However, if you are an existing OneDrive user, you won’t want to leave your essential files behind. Thankfully, there is a straightforward way to transfer OneDrive documents to Proton Drive.

Whether you use OneDrive and Proton Drive on the web, desktop, or Android phone, read along to learn a step-by-step walkthrough of the migration process, ensuring a smooth transition from OneDrive to Proton Drive.

Move OneDrive documents to Proton Drive using web

As expected, both OneDrive and Proton Drive offer a robust web version. You can simply download the required OneDrive files or folders from the web, extract them using the built-in utilities, and upload them to Proton web. It’s the easiest way to get the job done, as the trick doesn’t require additional software installation. Let’s check the entire process in action.

Visit OneDrive on the web and sign in with your Microsoft account details. Move to the My Files section. Check all your uploaded files and folders. Click the checkmark beside files and folders that you plan to move to Proton Drive. Click Download at the top. OneDrive downloads all files in zip format. Based on your files or folder content, it may take a while to download and save them on your device. Besides, OneDrive isn’t known for offering high download and upload speeds. Once the download process completes, open the download location on your PC or Mac. You can unzip the folder using one of the built-in or third-party tools. Visit Proton Drive on the web and log in with your account details. Head to My Files and create a new document. Drag and drop files or folders from your device to Proton Drive. Wait for the upload process to finish, and you are all set to access your files across all your devices.

Repeat the same for all your files and folders and upload them to Proton Drive. Once the upload process is complete, delete the downloaded files from the device.

Move files using native desktop apps

Both OneDrive and Proton Drive offer native apps on the desktop. You can download them using the official sources, integrate into Files Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac), and move files between them seamlessly.

First, you need to download Proton Drive and OneDrive to the desktop and go through the installation process. We have a dedicated guide on setting up Proton Drive on Windows and Mac. Check the link below for more information.

Windows users have OneDrive built-in. You can access the OneDrive library from the File Explorer menu. And once you complete the Proton Drive setup, it should appear on the sidebar as well.

While macOS screenshots are displayed below, the steps should be the same for Windows users.

Open Finder on Mac and open OneDrive from the left sidebar. Right-click on a folder or file that you want to move. By default, they are stored in the cloud and don’t consume space on your device. Select Always Keep on This Device from the context menu. Confirm there's a small checkmark beside them that indicates its offline status. Use Ctrl + C or cmd + C keys to copy it. Move to Proton Drive from the sidebar. Press Ctrl + V or cmd + V to paste the entire folder. You can check the sync status from the top menu bar. Proton Drive displays a checkmark that confirms successful migration.

You can open Proton Drive on the web or mobile apps and check your files in action. Repeat the same for all your required OneDrive folders and files and paste them to Proton Drive.

If you plan to use Proton Drive frequently, I highly recommend setting up a native app on Windows or Mac. Using the same trick, you can move your Google Drive, Dropbox, and iCloud files to Proton Drive as well. Besides, it eliminates the process of saving files on the device from the web.

Transfer OneDrive files to Proton Drive on Android

If you don’t have access to the desktop right now, you can use mobile apps to complete the transfer process as well. First, download OneDrive and Proton Drive using the links below and sign in with your account details. Follow the steps.

Launch OneDrive and select the files you want to move (you can’t download the entire folder using OneDrive mobile). Tap the download button. Select a download location on your phone. Close Once the system downloads the selected files, open Proton Drive. Tap + at the top and upload a file. Select your downloaded OneDrive file and upload it to Proton Drive. Close

This is surely a time-consuming process compared to the desktop and web tricks that I mentioned above. It’s good enough for transferring only a few files.

Should you use third-party apps to transfer files?

So far, I have talked about the official methods to transfer OneDrive files to Proton Drive, but you may also come across third-party solutions to transfer files with a single click. While they offer much-needed convenience, I would advise against using them. After all, they require you to sign in with your OneDrive and Proton Drive account details on their platforms, and such a practice may compromise your privacy and security.

Goodbye OneDrive, hello Proton Drive

Switching from OneDrive to Proton Drive doesn’t require rocket science. Before you fill up your Proton Drive vault with essential files and media, make sure to transfer your existing documents first. Once the transition is complete, explore the full range of features Proton Drive offers to maximize your experience.

Proton Drive isn’t entirely void of issues, though. If you run into any glitches, check our dedicated Proton Drive troubleshooting guide to fix them in no time.