Before Fitbit gave users the option of logging in to the app or website with their Google account, people had to create new Fitbit accounts. To do so, users had to enter details like their name and email address and set up a password. Users could then use this account to log in to Fitbit's website and app. But things are about to change soon. Even if you have the best Fitbit device, you must move your account to Google to continue accessing the app and its associated services.

What does this mean for Fitbit's legacy users?

Fitbit recently announced that all users must migrate their accounts to Google. This isn't something you need to worry about if you are looking to purchase a new Fitbit device since you'll see a prompt to log in with your Google account at the time of setting up the device and app. If you are a legacy Fitbit user, you must migrate your account to Google by 2025.

Both Fitbit and Google have announced that users will have a heads-up before the companies begin shutting down Fitbit account support. After Fitbit account support ends, users will use their Google accounts to log in to the Fitbit app and website.

While you have time to migrate your data, Fitbit and Google have made it straightforward to switch your account right away. This migration is permanent. After you move your Fitbit data to your Google account, you can't go back to using your Fitbit account.

How to move your Fitbit data to a Google account

Before you move your Fitbit account data to a Google account, check if you're running the latest version of the Fitbit app on your smartphone. If you're unsure, open the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store and look up the Fitbit app to see if you're due for an update. Updating Android apps and iPhone apps is easy. After you've updated your app, here's what you'll do:

You can't migrate your Fitbit data to a Google Workspace account. You can choose a personal account or create a new Gmail account for this purpose.

When you open the app after updating it, you'll see a prompt with a message titled "Fitbit is part of the Google Family." Read the information on this page and tap Get started. Choose the Google account you want to be connected to your Fitbit data. To do so, tap Next. 2 Images Close Review and confirm your Fitbit setup. Tap Next to do this. Review your profile information, health and wellness data, and the devices connected to your Fitbit account. Tap Manage to start reviewing, and select Continue when you're done. 2 Images Close Review your email and notification preferences. Select the types of email notifications you want to receive and indicate whether you're open to receiving research invites. After you do this, select Continue. Close Review and give your consent to how Google can use your Fitbit data. Select the checkboxes on the page to give your consent, and tap Agree to move.

After following these steps, you've completed the migration process and are ready to use your Fitbit device with your Google account. Select Got it to continue.

What to do if you miss the prompt to migrate your account

If you missed the prompt to migrate your Fitbit account to Google, you can complete the process through the Fitbit app. Here's what you'll do:

Open the app and select the Today tab at the bottom of the screen. Select the gear icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap Move Account. 2 Images Close Select Get started and follow the same steps as detailed above. Close

The entire process shouldn't take you over 10 minutes, and you won't have to worry about migrating your data to Google again.

How to move your family account to Google

If you have a family account and are the main guardian, you can migrate your family to Google accounts and continue staying connected. Here's what you'll do:

Open the app and select the You tab at the bottom of the screen. Select the gear icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap Move Account. 2 Images Close On the following screen, you'll see a prompt with a message that reads, "Move your family to Google." Read the information on the page and tap Get started to begin the process. The first step is to review who is part of your family. To do this, tap Next. Follow the on-screen prompts to create a Google account for each child and move your family data to Google. 2 Images Close

When you move your Fitbit family account to Google, only children who are under the age of 13 can move with you. Other adults and older children will migrate their Fitbit data to Google on their own.

If you face issues while trying to migrate your individual or family Fitbit account to Google, get in touch with Fitbit's customer service team for assistance.

Enjoy an enhanced fitness tracking experience with Google

If you're a Fitbit customer, you can continue using your current Fitbit account until at least 2025. However, migrating your account as soon as possible helps you enjoy a streamlined and secure fitness tracking experience, thanks to Google's single login system to manage connected apps and its security-first approach. What's more, if you're a parent who has children in their family group, Google provides you with access to tools to supervise them.