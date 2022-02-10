Google Maps makes it easy to measure the distance between where you are now and where you want to be

Google Map's measure distance feature allows you to measure the distance "as the crow flies" between two points or plot an irregular route between two points, which can be helpful when if you want to use Google Maps on your new Pixel Watch to measure your morning run.

Google Maps is one of the best apps that comes baked in on Android, but you also download the iOS app from the App Store for your iPhone or iPad. This guide shows you how to measure distance in Google Maps on a desktop web browser and all mobile devices.

How to measure distance in Google Maps on an iPhone or Android phone

Whether you're using the Android or iOS version of Google Maps, you'll want to follow these steps:

Open the Google Maps app. Tap and hold a starting point to drop a red pin marker. Tapping a place name does not show the measure distance tool. You need to tap an empty space. Swipe up on the location card at the bottom of the screen and tap Measure distance. 2 Images Close Move the map around to place the second marker. Tap Add point in the lower-right corner to add another marker. Repeat the above two steps to add more markers. 2 Images Close Google Maps draws a straight line between the dropped pins. Close

To undo a step, tap the arrow in the upper-right corner of your screen. To clear your markers (but not exit the measure distance tool), tap the three-button menu in the same location.

Once you start measuring distances, Google Maps shows you the distance as you move the second marker around. You can add as many markers as you want, and Maps shows you the total distance between the starting and ending point. However, there's no way to see a distance breakdown between multiple points. You can only see the total distance.

How to measure distance in Google Maps on your desktop or Mac

Here's how to measure distances in a web browser when you're using your PC or laptop:

Open Google Maps in your web browser. Right-click on any location. Click Measure distance from the drop-down menu to drop a marker. Left-click on a second location. Left-click again to add another marker.

Click and drag on a crosshair icon (black circle) to move the point, or left-click it to remove it. Close the pop-up window at the bottom of your screen to exit the distance measurement tool.

Like on mobile, Google Maps measures the distance in real time as you move subsequent markers around. However, it also marks off each kilometer along your line in addition to the total distance to your last point.

Google Maps is even better when you leave the house

