It is time you take some steps to reduce the notification clutter on your Android phone

Notification overload is a major issue for many of us. Apps installed on your phone periodically send notifications to capture your attention. If you have hundreds of apps installed on your amazing Android phone, it can quickly add up and become a cause of frustration. Unwanted notifications affect your work-life balance and mental health. So, if your phone is constantly buzzing with notifications, take these steps to manage notifications on your Android phone in a better way.

1. Disable app notifications

You don't need to receive notifications from all the apps installed on your phone. One of the best Android 13 features will require users to approve notifications delivery by app. This change will be enforced starting mid-to-late 2023. Even so, once you grant an app the necessary permission, there's no guarantee it won't send you multiple unwanted notifications every day.

If notifications from such apps are not essential, you can disable them. For example, you can disable notifications from all the games installed on your phone if they aren't crucial.

Follow the below steps to revoke the notification permission from an Android app:

Open Settings. Navigate to Apps. Select the app from which you no longer want to receive notifications. 2 Images Close Tap Notifications. On Samsung phones, this option is located under the Privacy category. Disable the Show notifications toggle. 2 Images Close

You can continue using an app after disabling its notifications without any loss in functionality.

2. Use notification channels

It's not always possible to entirely disable notifications from an app. Periodically, they may send important updates that you cannot miss. For example, disabling notifications from food delivery apps is not an option, as you won't get any order updates until the app is opened. The problem is that such apps can spam you with irrelevant notifications daily. Similarly, you may not be able to turn off app notifications from banking apps, even if they show at least one notification promoting their services daily.

This is where Android's excellent notification channels come in handy. It lets you block app notifications based on categories. So, you can disable all marketing and promotional notifications from food delivery apps on your phone while still getting order updates.

You can even use notification channels to prioritize notifications from contacts or groups. In Telegram for Android, you can use notification categories to disable notifications from group chats, prioritize notifications from certain channels, and more.

Open Settings. Navigate to Apps. ​​Tap the app from which you want to disable unwanted notifications. Tap Notifications. You should see the different notification categories Disable the categories from which you don't want to receive the notifications. 2 Images Close Tap a notification category to customize it further.

3. Limit notifications on your smartwatch

If you use one of the best Android smartwatches or a wearable with your Android phone, you should set it up properly. You don't want notifications from every app on your phone to arrive on your watch. That will lead to the wearable buzzing constantly, which can be distracting. Instead, only allow notifications from a handful of important apps to show up on your smartwatch.

If you use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app to customize the notifications. For Wear OS 2-based smartwatches, you need to use Google's Wear OS app.

Here's how to manage app notifications on the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Select Watch settings. Tap Notifications. 2 Images Close Select More from the Most recent on phone or watch section. Proceed to select the apps from which you'd like to receive notifications on your watch. Close

Only select those apps whose notifications are important and require your urgent attention.

Deliver notifications silently

Not all notifications require your immediate attention. Some apps can deliver their notifications silently, without your phone buzzing or playing the notification sound. You can check such notifications at your own pace the next time you pick up your phone. For banking apps, you can set them to deliver notifications quietly, as they don't require immediate attention.

The simplest way to ensure an app delivers its notifications silently is by long-pressing on its notification and selecting Deliver silently. Alternatively, follow the steps below:

Open Settings. Navigate to Apps. ​​​​​Select the app that you want to deliver notifications silently. Tap Notifications. Select Deliver quietly. On Samsung phones, this option is located under the Alerts category. 2 Images Close

You can also snooze notifications on your Android phone for apps that don't require your immediate attention. This keeps your phone's notification shade free of unwanted notifications and clutter.

Set up Do Not Disturb

The Do Not Disturb option has been around for a few years in Android. Over the years, it has become more powerful, with the ability to set different schedules that can be triggered based on time. You can also specify contacts that can bypass the Do Not Disturb mode.

Setting up different Do Not Disturb profiles the first time around is a time-consuming process. You need to select the contacts and apps from which you want to receive notifications, set the time, and more. However, after that initial effort, you'll notice a dramatic reduction in the number of notifications you receive.

Here are some examples:

If you want peace and quiet while sleeping, trigger Do Not Disturb automatically to mute all incoming notifications except for those from parents and repeat callers.

Schedule Do Not Disturb when you're working to hide notifications from all non-work apps and friends.

When on vacation, create a Do Not Disturb schedule to mute all notifications except those from your friends.

If you are ready to put in the effort, follow our guide on how to use Do Not Disturb on Android to learn how to set up different schedules and trigger them based on time or calendar events.

Keep unnecessary notifications on mute

Keeping unwanted notifications at bay on your Android phone is a challenge. You need to be patient and put in the effort to set up notification channels, Do Not Disturb, and other features to ensure spam notifications don't affect your peace of mind.

Once you are done keeping a tap on notifications on your Android phone, it is time to learn how to take a screenshot on your Android phone, as a screenshot can often be better than typing long and confusing explanation.