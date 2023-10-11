There’s no question that Amazon rules the e-book market, but they’re far from the only player in the game when it comes to e-reading apps or hardware. In fact, if you’re not shopping around for your e-books to find the lowest price, you’re basically throwing money away. Even though this competition is good for consumers, it can make managing your e-book library a bit of a nightmare across services. Thankfully, there’s Calibre, an application that can help you manage all of your e-books (no matter where you bought them or their file type) and help you get your documents onto your top-of-the-line e-reading device no matter which one you own.

How to install Calibre

If you have a Windows or Mac machine, installing Calibre is just like installing any other program. Downloading the app on Linux can be more involved, but Calibre offers detailed instructions on its site (although I couldn’t get it set up on my Chromebook).

Go to Calibre’s download page and download the installer for your operating system. Run the installer file you downloaded. In the Welcome Wizard, select your preferred language and where you want Calibre to store your e-book collection. Select your primary e-reader from the list. If you selected a Kindle e-reader, you’ll have the option to input your Kindle email address to send books to your device.

That’s it. Calibre is installed and ready to go on your computer.

How to add e-books to Calibre

It isn’t enough to install Calibre; if you want to get any value out of it, you’ll have to add some e-books to your library. The easiest way to add your e-books is to drag and drop them into the list area of the Calibre interface. You can also use the Add books button in the top-left corner of the interface. By clicking the arrow (▼) next to the Add books button, you can even add e-books from folders (and their sub-folders) and archive files.

Any books you add will automatically be copied into the directory you specified for your e-book library. At that point, you can delete the original files to save space if you’d like or hold onto them to ensure clean backups.

How to add e-books from your Calibre library to your e-reader

Now that you have some e-books in your Calibre library, it’s time to get them on your e-reader. There are two ways to do this in Calibre: with a USB connection or with Calibre’s local content server.

Add books to your e-reader via USB cable

Connecting your device to Calibre with a USB cable isn’t as simple as you think it would be, but the process isn’t complicated.

Before launching the Calibre program, connect your device to your computer and make sure it’s set to File Transfer mode. Close Launch Calibre. Now when Calibre opens you’ll see a dialogue asking if you want it to manage your device. Click Yes. Calibre will refresh its interface and you’ll see a new action button at the top of the screen labeled Send to device. Select a book to send to your e-reader and click Send to device. Once your book has been transferred, you’ll see a checkmark next to the book you sent indicating that it is on your device.

Add books to your e-reader via Content Server

Transferring books via USB can be a finicky process. It might be easier for you to set up a local server on your home network and transfer your books via Wi-Fi. Don’t worry; this is a straightforward process.

Click the Connect/share action button at the top of the window, then select Start Content server. Click on it again and take note of the IP address and port. Input that information into the web browser on your e-reader. The IP address/port should look something like this in your browser: 192.168.1.2:8080 From your e-reader web browser, select eBook-Library. Tap the book you want to download to your device. Select Download. 3 Images Close

Depending on your device, you may have to convert your e-book from one format to another to ensure it’s compatible with your e-reader. When you’re finished downloading your e-books, you can close your content server by clicking on the Connect/share button and selecting Stop Content server.

How to convert e-books with Calibre

One of the most useful features of Calibre is the ability to convert your e-books from one format to another, letting you read the books you bought on the Kindle store on your Boox device. Calibre supports a number of formats for conversion, but most importantly, you can convert back and forth between EPUB and AZW/MOBI, two of the most used formats out there.

Select the file or files you want to convert. Click on the Convert books action button. If you want to get into the weeds, there are a lot of options to play with here, but you’ll probably be okay selecting your output format in the top-right corner then clicking OK.

You’re in charge of your library

There’s a lot more you can do with Calibre, but the above information covers all the basics and will guarantee that your e-books are always available to you when you want them on whatever device you choose. And if you’re looking for more to read, check out our guide on how to find free e-books to read on your Kindle.