It's been almost fifteen years since Amazon made the e-reader popular by releasing the Kindle, and in that time, many of us have built up an extensive collection of Kindle books. Managing all that content can be tricky when using the Kindle or Kindle app for Android, so Amazon provides a web page that lets you quickly delete, send, download, or return e-books.

​​​​​To manage your Kindle device, sign in to your Amazon account and navigate to the manage your content and devices page on the Amazon website. Then, click devices at the top of the page, click Kindle, and select the name of the one you're looking for.

From here, you can change the name of your device and your Kindle email address. On the right side of this view, you have three options:

Deregister: Use this to remove the Kindle from your account if you no longer have it.

Set as default device: Use this option to make this Kindle show at the top of the list when deciding where to send newly purchased books.

View device content: Use this option to display all the e-books and audiobooks currently stored on the Kindle.

Manage your Kindle e-reader content

To manage your Kindle content, go to your manage your content and devices page and click content in the toolbar. You can see your purchased digital content, like e-books, audiobooks, apps, videos, and more. We'll be using e-books in our example.

Click see (x) Title(s) under Books, where (x) is the number of books in your library. Here you can sort the books in your Kindle library by title, author, or purchase date. If you know the name of the book you're looking for, you can type it in the search bar in the upper-right corner to quickly get to it.

Using the checkboxes next to each book, you can select multiple books to:

Deliver to your device: Displays a list of your registered devices and allows you to download books or delete them from your device. Kindles, Fire tablets, and any Android phone, iPhone, or iPad that has the Kindle app installed and is signed in to your Kindle account.

Delete

Mark as read

Mark as unread

Add to library

Remove from library

Add to collections

If you're working with a specific e-book, each one has several options of its own:

Deliver or remove from device: Displays a list of your registered devices and allows you to add or remove the selected title from them.

Mark as read

Return this book: If this title originated from a subscription service like Kindle Unlimited, this button appears to let you return it.

More actions (drop-down menu): Delete: Removes the title from your account. Download & transfer via USB: Allows you to manually transfer the book to an Amazon Kindle connected via USB. Clear furthest page read: Clears your progress so that you can read the book from scratch. Read now: Opens the book on your PC in the Kindle app. Add or remove from collection: Adds the book to an existing collection within your library or creates a new one. Purchase Audible Audiobook: Allows you to purchase the audiobook of the selected title. Order details: Displays the order information from when you purchased the title. Gift now: Lets you pay for the book a second time and send it to a friend via their email address. Loan this: Loans your purchased book to a friend via their email address. You lose access to the book for fourteen days while your friend reads it. Manage family library: Adds or removes the title from the shared library when a family library is set up on your Amazon account.



Get the most from your Amazon Kindle e-reader or Fire HD tablet

The Amazon website provides a lot of functionality, and it may seem daunting when you look at how much there is. Thankfully everything is self-explanatory, especially if you follow our step-by-step instructions. If you're new to the Amazon ecosystem, you'll want to learn how to download free e-books to your Kindle; a few minutes searching through your local library can save you a lot of money.