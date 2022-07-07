The Alexa app is the backbone of your Amazon Echo experience

Amazon Echo can be your perfect companion to manage your smart home, lighten the mood with some jazz music, get through today's tasks, create a shopping list, and more. Whether you got a new Amazon Echo device for the first time or have had one for years, when you use Alexa on iPhone, Android, or the web, you can customize the Amazon Echo to your preference. Here are the top ways to manage your Amazon Echo device from the Alexa app.

The tricks below will work with every Amazon Echo device, including the Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Flex, Echo Studio, and smart displays like the Echo Show. We use the Alexa Android app in the screenshots below. You can follow the same steps on Alexa for iPhone as both apps carry an identical user interface design.

1. Rename the Amazon Echo device

When you order an Echo device from Amazon, the company links your Amazon account with it and gives a generic name like Parth's Echo Dot. If you are buying the Echo for someone else or want to change the device name, you can do so using the Alexa app.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Slide to the Devices menu. Select your Echo device. Tap the Settings gear in the top-right corner. Select Edit Name. Give your Echo device a new name. 4 Images Close

You can check the new name in action from the same menu.

2. Change the Echo device wake word

Since Alexa (Amazon's voice assistant) is at the heart of every Echo device, the default wake word is set to Alexa. Amazon does offer other options to get Alexa's attention.

Open the Alexa app and go to the Echo Device Settings menu (refer to the steps above). Scroll to General and find the Wake Word option. Along with Alexa, you can set Amazon, Computer, Echo, or Ziggy as a wake word on your Echo device. 2 Images Close

It may take a few minutes to update your Amazon Echo wake word.

3. Change Alexa's voice

You can try a new male voice if you are not a fan of Alexa's default female voice.

Launch the Alexa app and navigate to the Echo Device Settings menu (check the first trick). Scroll down and select Alexa's Voice. Tap the button next to New and check Alexa's male voice sample. 2 Images Close

You can summon Alexa, ask questions, and check the new voice in action. To revert to the default female voice, open the same Alexa's voice menu, and select Original.

4. Change the default music and podcast service on Amazon Echo

Your Echo device uses Amazon Music as the default music and podcast service. You can change it to Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Podcasts, or iHeartRadio. First, you must link Alexa to a music or podcast service account.

Open Alexa on your phone and tap More in the bottom menu bar. Select Settings. Tap Music & Podcasts from the Alexa Preferences menu. Select Link New Service. Select your preferred music or podcast service and tap Enable to Use from the following menu. 4 Images Close Alexa opens a login page on the web to complete authentication. Once you link the account, go back to the Music & Podcast menu and select Default Services. Tap Change next to Music or Podcasts and choose another service from the bottom menu. 4 Images Close

You can now ask Alexa to play music or resume podcasts, and the assistant will use the set default service to complete the task.

5. Pair and manage Bluetooth devices on Amazon Echo

Alexa doesn't support every music and podcast streaming service. If you want to play your playlist from YouTube Music or start a podcast from Pocket Casts, you need to connect your phone to Amazon Echo via Bluetooth.

Go to the Echo Device Settings menu in the Alexa app (check the first trick above). Select Bluetooth Devices. Tap the Pair a New Device button. It enables Bluetooth on Amazon Echo. You can now connect your phone to Amazon Echo via Bluetooth. Your phone appears under the Paired Devices menu. 2 Images Close

You can open your preferred app and play content on your Echo device without any issue.

6. Customize alarm and notification sounds

You can enable request sounds, change notification tones, and set Amazon Echo to increase the alarm volume gradually.

Go to the Echo Device Settings menu (check the first trick). Select Sound from the General menu. Use the slider to increase or decrease the Alarms, Timers, and Notifications volume. 3 Images Close

For the alarm, you can also choose sound options like Man City Football, Hotel Transylvania, Grand Tour, and others.

7. Change measurement units

Is Alexa answering your weather queries in the Fahrenheit scale? You don't need to convert it to Celsius. You can make a setting tweak and change measurement units for temperature and distance on Amazon Echo.

Navigate to the Echo Device Settings menu (refer to the first trick). Scroll to Measurement Units. Select the temperature and distance units that you prefer. 2 Images Close

8. Review and manage your voice recordings

Amazon's newest privacy features allow you to review voice history and delete recordings.

Open Alexa and go to Settings (check the fourth trick above). Tap Alexa Privacy. Select Review Voice History. You can filter voice history by date, remove individual recordings, and delete the entire voice history on the Echo device. 3 Images Close

9. Deregister Amazon Echo from your account

Do you plan to sell or give away your Amazon Echo to someone else? You need to deregister your Amazon account from the device.

Open the Echo Device Settings in the Alexa mobile app (check the first trick). Scroll down and tap Deregister. Confirm your decision. Close

After deregistering, your device can be registered to another Amazon account.

Small tweaks can make a big difference

Amazon has made it simple to customize and manage your Echo device from the Alexa app. If your device is acting up, you can factory reset your Echo smart speaker or smart display it and start from scratch.