While Android phone owners with a MacBook may never get the same level of integration and seamlessness enjoyed by those who are fully committed to the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone, the experience on macOS doesn’t have to be too terrible for those of us wielding Android handsets. As someone who’s (mostly) been using a Mac computer in conjunction with various Android phones for the last ten years, I’ve come across quite a few ways that make my life easier. Some of these might be more obvious than others, but here are all my tips and tricks.

Messaging: Web services and apps

As an Android user, I’ll probably never be able to use the pre-installed and seamlessly integrated Apple Messages app complete with iMessage, but that’s okay for me — blue bubble shaming isn’t much of a problem here in Europe anyway. For the few SMS messages I write and receive (mostly one-time codes for logins), the Google Messages web app works just fine. For the rest of my messaging needs, I’ve got native apps: Telegram, WhatsApp Web, and Signal work really well on my Mac.

As a little bonus for Google Messages, I’d like to recommend Flotato. The app turns any website into what feels more like a native application, with its own icon for the dock and a windowed experience without the URL and tab bar you know from your browser. Given that Chrome web apps are a bit wonky on macOS (you can’t fully quit Chrome when using them, and they mess with the CMD+Tab shortcut for switching between apps), this solution feels much better to me — even if you need to pay $19 to unlock its full potential. You could use it to add other Google services like Gmail, Drive, and Chat to your desktop, too.

Continuity: All synced up with cloud storage

Moving from device to device can supposedly feel like magic in the Apple ecosystem. Features like Handoff allow you to open a document you’ve started working on on another device with the click or tap of a single button, and iCloud takes care of the rest. But this only goes for those apps that support Apple’s method, and there are enough other services out there that have their own kind of Handoff or Continuity built-in.

Case in point, I routinely work on article drafts in Google Docs on my phone, seamlessly moving back to them when I open Google Drive in my browser. For one of my gigs, I’m required to use Microsoft Word, and here, the same is true, at least when I save Word files to OneDrive. I work on something on my phone, and it’s just there on my MacBook as I sift through my cloud storage. The same goes for light photo editing in Google Photos. Everything is neatly synced up with the Photos web app in my browser.

Sure, these sync methods work across any Android phone and any computer that supports any kind of browser, but they make me feel like I don’t really miss out compared to folks who have an iPhone and MacBook.

I use both Google Drive and Microsoft Office to scan documents on the fly, if I ever need to. While macOS lets you insert a photo or document from an iPhone’s camera using a simple shortcut, I don’t think it’s really that much of a game changer. You still need to pick up your phone to take the actual photo, after all. Apple’s option that lets you insert the taken photo on your iPhone in an existing document opened on your Mac is pretty neat, and I can see the appeal, but it’s never been a thing I’ve run into more than once in my workflow.

Similarly, you could use your iPhone’s touchscreen to draw markups on images saved to your Mac, but I personally don’t really see the utility in it. And on Android, you could still use a service like Google Photos for a less seamless, but equally effective workflow.

While it’s certainly also possible to move files back and forth between Macs and Android phones using a USB-C cable, my preferred way to sync files is OneDrive. Given how much of my digital life lives on Google’s servers, I like to diversify things a bit and keep important bits separate from the company, but really, any cloud service but iCloud could serve you well when you want an easy way to sync files across Android and macOS. When using an Android client like Solid Explorer, uploading, downloading, and managing files is also much less of a hassle than with most official cloud services’ apps.

AirDrop, tab syncing, and phone calls: Chrome

iPhones and Macs work in tandem when you want to sync your open tabs and send files back and forth between the two, but the benefits are only available when you use Safari on both. And here, Android and Chrome can be an (almost) equally good pair.

Chrome allows you to sync your browsing history, logins, open tabs, and more across Android and macOS. While it won’t let you call phone numbers straight from your Mac, Chrome offers an option to send numbers from websites to your phone, which you can then use to place the call. Chrome also lets you send links to your phone via the right-click menu, and vice versa. While this isn’t a system-wide, fully integrated solution, it’s still good enough for 95% of what I do — and for the rest, I just drop things in my OneDrive storage. For some smaller files, I also rely on Pushbullet, minus its whole notification syncing part, and OnePlus division OneLab’s Clipt service.

Clipboard sharing with Clipt

I personally don’t see the need to sync my clipboard across my computer and my Android phone, and following some security updates to Android, it’s become a rather complicated ordeal, too. Android 10 and higher no longer allows background apps to see what you’ve currently got in your clipboard, with keyboards being the only exception. That’s good and all if you have a Windows computer that offers clipboard syncing through SwiftKey, but on Mac, I haven’t found a similarly comfortable solution yet.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Here, OneLab’s Clipt offers a workaround that could be good enough for many cases, though. Clipt supports clipboard syncing from Mac (or rather, Chrome) to Android, but to get stuff from your phone to show up in your MacBook’s clipboard, you need to hit an extra button in a permanent notification or a quick settings tile in your notification shade.

When it comes to clipboard syncing, staying in the Apple ecosystem definitely has its benefits. iPhones and Macs allow for perfectly synchronized clipboards at all times, as long as both devices are connected to the internet, and there currently isn’t an equally great and trustworthy alternative I can think of for Android phones.

Verdict

As someone with an Android phone and a MacBook, there are a few things that I’ll miss out on forever, no doubt about it. I can’t use an Apple Watch or iPhone to unlock my laptop, and I can’t automatically share Wi-Fi networks across Android and macOS. A lot of things like clipboard sharing aren’t as seamless as they could be, but most of these things have never been something I’ve personally wanted anyway.

It’s a shame how much easier those of us with a Chromebook or a Windows PC have it. Sure, you could always just install Windows in a virtual machine on macOS to get some of the benefits, but then again, why not just get a Windows computer in the first place?

Sony WF-C500 Review: Balanced, no frills earbuds For the price, these earbuds get the job done

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email