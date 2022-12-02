WhatsApp has quietly been evolving its arsenal of features for years, with the likes of multi-platform messaging making it one of our all-time favorite apps. But what’s up with WhatsApp call links? These handy little links transform WhatsApp calls into long-term links that anyone can join whenever they want. Better yet, you can set up a call link in just a few taps. Want to know how? You’ve come to the right place.

Since WhatsApp calls are already so simple, what exactly is the purpose of a call link, and who’s it for? Small businesses, groups, and communities just entered the chat. Shareable links open the doors to simplified video conferencing on WhatsApp by creating long-term “destinations,”, where people can hop in (and out) of the link anytime.

So, if WhatsApp calls are for calling your friends to ask them out for a coffee; WhatsApp call links are the coffee shop itself. People can come and go as they please — even when you aren’t there — and the lattes are delicious. Now that we’re fully caffeinated, let’s dive in.

How to create a WhatsApp call link

Before we start: While you can generate call links from any WhatsApp-compatible Android or iOS device, we ran through this process on a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

You cannot currently produce call links from Desktop or Web versions of WhatsApp. More on that later. Source: WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone. Select the Calls tab. Close In the calls tab, tap on Create Call Link in the upper third of the screen. Close From the create call link screen, tap the Call Type link if you’d like to switch between voice or video calls for this link. 2 Images Close You can then use the radio menu to select if you’d prefer a video or voice call. On the same call link screen, you can view the link and select one of three options to share: Send Link Via WhatsApp - shares within the WhatsApp platform.

- shares within the WhatsApp platform. Copy Link - ideal for sending on other platforms or emails.

- ideal for sending on other platforms or emails. Share Link - triggers your phone’s share window to send to other apps directly.

Are there limitations to this new feature?

WhatsApp has a cap of 32 participants per group call—including call links, effectively limiting the functionality for larger organizations. Another limitation is that while you can create as many links as you like, all call links expire after 90 days. So, you’ll need to generate a new set of meeting links every few months if you’re using them for calendar invites, for example.

As mentioned, the most important caveat to be aware of is that the call link feature currently only works on mobile and tablet versions of WhatsApp — desktop or web versions of the WhatsApp platform are out in the cold, so small businesses may want to keep that in mind. You can’t even join a call link from a desktop — it’ll prompt you to download the app.

So, WhatsAppening next?

Now that you’re all set to create call links, you can go forth and link-share wantonly, and with great abandon. While it may seem like an innocuous addition, call links are part of a grander strategy at WhatsApp HQ to keep the world’s leading messaging app on top.

Features like community chats, multi-phone messaging, and even polls are launching all the time, broadening WhatsApp’s horizons as a more powerful and business-friendly app for smaller workplaces. The call link functionality represents a big step forward for one of the very best apps on the market — even after all these years.