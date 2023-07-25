Anyone can use global Twitch emotes, but creating your own emotes is a great way to make a unique statement in the chat or promote and grow your channel. Custom emotes can be traced back to the creator's channel.

We walk you through creating and uploading a custom Twitch emote. You don't need a specific device to do this, but we recommend using a desktop computer or one of our favorite budget Chromebooks.

Who can create a Twitch emote?

Only Twitch Affiliates and Twitch Partners can create and use custom Twitch emotes. Check your eligibility for these programs on Twitch's Partner Program guide.

What are the requirements for creating a Twitch emote?

Before you turn your idea for the perfect Twitch emote into reality, make sure it complies with Twitch's guidelines regarding content and formatting.

Most importantly, your emote must adhere to Twitch's Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. In addition to these guidelines, these elements are also prohibited for use in emotes:

Vulgarity.

Encouraging Community Guidelines violations.

Politics.

Flashing or flickering effects.

Individual letters and characters. This is so multiple emotes cannot be used to spell out a word. Creating a word in an emote is fine as long as it is readable.

Once you know your emote won't violate these guidelines, create an emote that adheres to the following style and size restrictions:

PNG format

Maximum file size of 1MB

Between 112 x 112 pixels and 4096 x 4096 pixels (square)

Transparent background

Twitch also recommends viewing your completed emote at 100% resolution to ensure it is clear and easily viewable.

So now you know the rules, you're ready to create and upload your emote.

How to create a Twitch emote

As long as the completed emote adheres to the guidelines, it doesn't matter which app or program you use. However, we recommend using Canva if you don't have a preferred tool, as it has a couple of nifty tools to speed up the emote creation process.

Canva has a template for Twitch emotes. If you're a Canva Pro subscriber, you can export it with a transparent background. Alternatively, you can open the file in one of these tools to remove the background for free.

There's also a Canva app to do all this from your phone or tablet.

So now that your Twitch emote is ready, you can upload it.

How to upload a Twitch emote

When your Twitch emote is ready, and you've double-checked the guidelines, upload it. Twitch does the hard work for you. You only need the PNG file.

Head to your Twitch dashboard. Click Viewer Rewards. Click Emotes.

In the Subscriber Emotes section, upload your image with Auto-Resize or Manual mode. The Auto-Resize mode converts your image into the three emote sizes (28 x 28, 56 x 56, and 112 x 112 pixels), so unless you want to resize your image manually, we recommend choosing this option.

All you need now is to enter an emote code and upload it. Unless you are a Twitch Partner in Good Standing or Affiliate, you must wait for a manual review before your emote is useable.

Want to upload an animated emote? Your emote must be in GIF format. Apart from that, the requirements are the same. There is a separate section for uploading animated emotes. You can't upload them in the same place as static emotes.

Build the best channel possible

Custom emotes are a great way to reward your subscribers, but you may need to explore other platforms to grow your audience. Creating a YouTube channel is simple. It's the perfect place to upload recorded streams.