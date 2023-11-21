It wasn't too long ago that walking into a cell phone store was an exciting occasion. You’d waited two years with your old phone and were ready to see what great devices your carrier had in stock that was new and exciting. Your eyes would light up while browsing all the different kiosks. Whether it was flip phones from Motorola, physical keyboard devices from BlackBerry, or a Nokia brick — there was never a dull moment.

But one day, things changed. Companies started conforming to what was popular and stopped taking big swings. No longer would you find weird experiments lining store shelves, like the secondary displays like on the LG V10 or the curved panel of Samsung's Galaxy Edge. These days, everything looks the same, and it makes for a bland shopping experience. But it doesn’t have to stay this way.

Try something outside your comfort zone

If you want to spice up your smartphone experience, try out a manufacturer you never thought you would. No one is saying you have to leave Android's warm embrace, but plenty of companies offer a different look and feel — especially overseas. As long as your carrier is compatible (T-Mobile works best), imports offer exciting variations from companies like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

You'll need to understand that software support may be spotty, and warranty service will be limited, but risk is part of the game if you want to live dangerously and have some fun. Plus, it would make for a great conversation starter, with all your friends pulling out their iPhones, Galaxy phones, and perhaps the rogue Pixel, all while you show off your Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Back to the future

Even though they've been around for a few years, foldables might still seem scary. You’ve had slab phones for nearly 15 years, and the thought of bending glass in half seems like unnatural sorcery. I can promise you that foldables have come a long way, with Samsung, Motorola, Google, and OnePlus offering well-built, fantastic folding phones. If it’s your first time, I’d recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It features a solid-feeling hinge, excellent software experience, and compact form factor that will have you falling in love with your phone again.

For those more daring, the Motorola Razr+ is too much fun. Viva Magenta is one of the best colors in years on a phone, and the old-school Razr name might be enough to calm you into thinking it’s 2004 again. Motorola offers fantastic deals, so you might even catch one at a discount. Either way, I doubt you’ll be bored with your phone with a foldable in your pocket.

A new feeling for your home

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been staring at the same Android home screen for years. It’s surprising what a fresh coat of paint can do for the mind, and that’s exactly what downloading a new launcher does. Nova Launcher features many new themes, colors, and functionality to make your phone feel new again. For Google Pixel owners, Nova allows you to delete the Google search bar from the home page, giving you extra room for apps and delivering a little more visibility for your wallpaper.

If you prefer a more minimalist aesthetic, Niagara Launcher turns your home screen into a list of frequently used apps and notifications, with a Rolodex-style alphabet on the side to get deeper into your app drawer. It’s a different look and will have you thinking you’re using a different operating system altogether.

It’s not just about phones

As mobile gaming becomes more prevalent, manufacturers are releasing Android devices focused on getting the most frames per second. Qualcomm has an entirely new range of Snapdragon chips designed for mobile Android gaming, with OEMs such as Lenovo, Sony, and Asus offering different products. With different tiers and price ranges, it doesn’t matter if you’re looking for something to stream games while you’re on the couch or craving a device for hardcore shooters on the go — there is a gaming handheld for everyone.

Look for OEMs taking a big swing

Source: Wikimedia

I understand the days of devices from companies like LG are long gone, but the Nokia Lumia series of phones highlighted that smartphone slabs could still be fun. The company offered a bright range of colors on devices of several sizes. The Nokia 1520 was ahead of its time, offering more screen real estate than we were used to. Even though the Lumias focused mainly on Windows Phone, OEMs could easily bring more enticing designs to Android. Companies are so afraid to put out a dud that they doom us to conformity.

So, support manufacturers that stick their necks out a little. If you see a funky design or a unique colorway, pick it up. It might be fun to try out a shade you usually wouldn't purchase, or a screen size you've usually stayed away from — you’d be surprised how much even a few tenths of an inch can change your experience.

We need to do something

Something has to change unless we want to end up in the smartphone equivalent of Apple’s iconic 1984 commercial. Foldables offer hope that companies can innovate again with form factors, providing different twists on the genre, but unless consumers back that up with sales, we’re doomed to the same old, same old.