Table of contents

Photo collages have become trendy. Instead of spamming social media with a bunch of pictures, you can create a memorizing collage to share with friends and followers. Thanks to Google Photos and several photo editing apps, making photo collages on Android doesn't get any better.

Google Photos

Google has transformed Google Photos from the default gallery app on Android to a do-it-all tool to edit, back up, organize photos and videos, and share your memories seamlessly with others. You can either rely on Google Photos' AI magic to create a collage or manually make one using the steps below.

Open Google Photos on your phone. Go to the Library menu. Select Utilities at the top. 2 Images Close Glance over Google Photos suggestions and scroll down to the Create New section. Select Collage. Tap the radio button in the upper-left corner of an image and select two to nine photos. 2 Images Close Tap the Create button in the upper-right corner, and your collage is ready to share. Close

Google Photos can also find similar photos in your album and suggest a collage. For example, we had some food photos in the gallery. Google Photos automatically created a stunning mouth-watering collage.

Close

While Google Photos gets the job done with basic collages, it has some limitations. For example, you don't have manual control to place an image in a collage. You can't pick a collage layout or change the image position either. You must rely on Google Photos to get those details right.

Pixlr

Pixlr is one of the best third-party apps for creating stunning collages. You can start with basic collage layouts or pick one of the templates.

Download Pixlr from the Google Play Store. Open Pixlr and select collage. Select up to ten photos to create a collage. Tap the done button in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close You can check available collage layouts, drag and drop images to change their position, change the image corner radius, change the collage theme, and try different aspect ratios. You can also select an image and edit it with built-in filters and tools. Tap Done in the upper-right corner and save the image to the gallery or share it on social media. 2 Images Close

The default collage styles might be too basic for some. You can explore the Pixlr templates section for ready-to-use options.

Launch Pixlr and open the Templates menu. Pick a template of your preference. 2 Images Close Tap + to insert an image from the gallery. The editing options remain the same as we discussed above. Select Next, use Pixlr editing tools to deliver the final touch, and tap Done at the top. 2 Images Close

Pixlr runs on a freemium model. You must start a subscription at $12 a year to remove ads.

Canva

Canva is a leading graphics design tool among consumers. The app offers thousands of templates to create eye-catching collages with minimal effort. Canva also auto-saves your designs so you can start on mobile and continue the same on a desktop.

Download and install Canva from the Google Play Store. Open Canva, sign in with your account details, and tap the + icon on the homepage. Search for Collage and select Photo Collage from the search results. 2 Images Close Canva opens the collage templates gallery. Pick one and open the Canva editor to make changes. Select a photo in the template and tap the delete icon. Tap Replace to open the image gallery to insert media files. 2 Images Close Repeat the same for all images. You can also play with filters and colors, add text, and apply animations and transparency effects from the same menu. Select the save button at the top to download the collage. 2 Images Close

Canva's free version should be sufficient for most people. If you want to access millions of stock photos and premium templates, schedule content on social media, and more, upgrade to Canva Pro for $120 per year.

Making photo collages is easier than ever on Android

Google Photos isn't limited to creating collages. Glance over the best Google Photos tips and tricks to get the most out of the default gallery app on Android. If you make collages of your selfies in different poses, read our dedicated guide to improve your selfie game. Your collages might turn out average if you have a below-average camera system on your phone. To get the best camera system for your buck, check our top Android phones list and consider them for your future purchase.