Twitch is a great platform to create and foster a community around the content you produce, and if you're into live streaming, there isn't a bigger platform out there to be on. But as your channel grows, you may find managing the community and ensuring it's a safe place for your subscribers to be a job of its own. Since you'd rather spend more time focusing on entertaining, it's best to get moderators on board who can help you tame a wild chatroom.

Moderators, or mods as they're colloquially called, is a role you can assign to users on Twitch. Moderators can ban or time-out users; manage polls and predictions; and enable slow, subscriber-only, and follower-only chat modes. Choosing the right mods and ensuring you're on the same page with them on what environment you want to create is essential, or having them can be just as bad as not having a mod at all. If you've identified the right candidate(s), there are a couple of ways you can make someone a mod on Twitch.

How to make someone a mod on the Twitch website

Go to your channel page and type the following command in the streaming chat: "/mod username" (without the quotes). Replace "username" with the actual username of the user you want to make a mod and hit enter. This will make the person a mod, and you'll be able to easily identify them with a sword icon next to their name. Similarly, if you want to remove someone as the moderator, you can enter the following command "/unmod username." This will demote them as a viewer.

OR

If the user you want to make the chat is in the stream chat, click their username. This will open up their profile overview, where you'll see an icon of a person. 2 Images Close Clicking on this icon will add this user as a moderator.

How to make someone a mod on the Twitch app

The Twitch app for Android and iOS is a handy way to stream mobile games or have a casual conversation with your audience. While it's not as comprehensive a tool as its desktop and web counterparts, it sure can get some work done on the fly. Here's how you can make someone a mod on the Twitch mobile app:

After you've started streaming from your mobile, you will see the chat stream on the right side of the display. If you see the user you want to make a mod in the chat stream, tap on their username. From the menu that opens up, tap on 'Mod User' at the bottom. Now confirm that you want to make the user a mod by tapping yes. Voila, all set! You can also unmod someone by following the same method.

Do more with Twich

Since Twitch is more akin to a virtual social network, moderation plays a key role in ensuring that the chat experience is safe. While the platform has several automated tools to ensure that a few bad apples don't spoil the environment, it's always good to have human moderators you trust to keep things running smoothly. If you're new to the platform and want to collaborate with friends, you can easily host someone on Twtich.