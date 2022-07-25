Using the internet is something we often take for granted. We jump on any device, access a browser, and begin searching for answers to everything. The only problem is that there are multiple browsers to choose from. Of course, we don't just browse on one device anymore. One of the most frustrating parts of having multiple browsers is transferring all your bookmarks and favorites. It could be a real pain if your browsers aren't synced across devices.

Thankfully, the Google Chrome browser responds to users’ demands by working on multiple platforms. Google Chrome's simplistic design makes it easy to navigate, while you can easily add extensions, add-ons, and import bookmarks to customize it however you like. The only downside to the Chrome browser is that it’s difficult to have multiple users on one device. Still, it's an easily accessible browser that receives constant updates and is readily available on most devices.

Why you should use Google Chrome as your default browser

Chrome is fully integrated with the Google ecosystem, allowing users to sync with their email, calendar, drive, and more. You can also cast your browser using Chromecast. The best part is that Chrome allows you to maintain settings across every device. Once you install Chrome, you can create an account with a Gmail address and sync all the data by signing in on the other devices. This means no more trying to remember all your bookmarks as you jump between your phone, work computer, tablet, or laptop.

Unlike Chromebooks and Android phones, Chrome isn't automatically included in all devices. So if you want to sync it across every device you use, you probably want to make it your default browser first.

How to make Google Chrome the default your Windows PC

Let's face it, Microsoft Edge is good, but it doesn't compare with Chrome. If you want to embrace the Google ecosystem on all your devices, you'll need to download and install the Google Chrome on your Windows PC or laptop your default browser. If you are on a computer, visit the Google Chrome store for the app. This page will also walk you through how to update the app for the latest version.

Open Google Chrome Click three dots in the top right corner for more. Click on Settings. Select Default Browser. Close

You can always make Google Chrome your default browser using the browser settings, but you want to make sure your computer settings are updated too. Before you can do that, you need to know which version of Windows you're running. Here's a quick way to figure out your Windows version:

Click the Windows Start button. Type About and open About Your PC. Scroll to Windows specifications. 2 Images Close

Now that you know what form of Windows your PC is running, we'll tackle how to set it for each of the current versions. Keep in mind that Chrome is currently available for Windows 7 or later.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on Windows 11

Click on the Windows start button, and type settings. Open the Settings App. Click on the App option in the menu on the left. Type Chrome into the Set Defaults for Applications answer bar. Select Set Default, and you are done.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on Windows 10

Click on the Windows start button and type settings. Open the Settings App. Click on the Apps option in the menu on the left. 2 Images Close Click on the Default Apps option in the menu on the left. Close Scroll down to the Web browser and click on the current default browser. Select Google Chrome from the list of available applications. 2 Images Close

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on Windows 8 computers (and earlier)

Click on the Windows start button. Select the Control Panel. Click on Programs. Select Default Programs. Set your default web browser by choosing Google Chrome from the left-hand side. Select Set this program as default and click OK.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on a Mac

Yes, it's great to use Google Chrome on all your devices, but a lot of MacOS users avoid Google's browser because it leaked memory for years. If you're tired of Safari and want to give Chroms another shot, you're in luck: switching your default browser on MacOS is similar to Windows, except that it is the same regardless of the version. Just be sure to download it first. Once you're ready to go, you can do the following:

Click on the Apple icon on your desktop. Select System Preference in the menu. Choose the General option. In the Default web browser section, select Google Chrome from the pop-up list.

That's it. You've successfully made Google Chrome your default browser on your PC or Mac. With one device down, it's time to go mobile.

Make Google Chrome the default browser on your Android or iPhone

Like with your PC or Mac, you'll have to download the app first. Depending on your device, you can find the Google Chrome app in the Google Play Store or the App Store. Unlike laptops or desktops, you can only make Chrome the default through the system settings menu. Here's how to set things up.

Make Google Chrome the default browser on your Android phone or tablet

It's important to note that Google Chrome may already be your default browser, depending on what phone you have. For instance, if you have a Google Pixel 6a, it will likely be installed. On the other hand, Samsung phones have their own browser. If you want to change it to Chrome, here's how.

Open your phone's settings. Select Apps. Click on Choose default apps at the top of the list. Select the Browser app. Click Google Chrome to make it default. 3 Images Close

Make Chrome OS the default browser on an iPhone or iPad

If you try to change the default browser in the iOS version of Chrome, it will take you to the system settings. This is often the preferred method because it will take you directly to the correct settings menu. What's great about default browsers on mobile devices is that operating systems push you to update, so the methods are the same regardless of your device. But here's how to do it on your iPhone.

Open Chrome application Tap the three dots on the bottom right-hand side of the screen to open the settings. Select Default browser. Select Open Chrome Settings. 3 Images Close Click on Default Browser App. Tap Chrome to move the checkmark from Safari to your Chrome browser. 2 Images Close

Don't forget your Bookmarks!

Once the Chrome browser is set to default, you are ready to quickly search the web and have your bookmarks saved on any device. Google Chrome does not have to stay basic either, as many personalization methods are available. Extensions and themes will add features and aesthetics. As you gain experience, you can use the Chrome task manager to optimize your browser and share or export your bookmarks.