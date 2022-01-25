A picture might say a thousand words, but videos can say a lot more. With motion photos, you can get the flexibility of a recording with the same image quality you expect from a Pixel. When enabled, motion photos take a series of shots when a photo is taken, so you can choose from alternate frames to find the best shot. It's also a great way to record short videos and take photos simultaneously. Once enabled, each photo will be accompanied by a low frame rate video — perfect for making GIFs of your dog, kid, or anything else!

There's no way to share a motion photo outside of Google Photos, so the easiest way to share your clip is by creating a GIF. In this guide, we'll show you how to take motion photos with your Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy device and export them as a shareable GIF.

We've included instructions for taking motion photos with a Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy. Regardless of what device you use to take the photo, the export process will be exactly the same.

What is a motion photo?

When a motion photo is taken, your phone records a short video of about 3 seconds. (1.5 seconds before the photo is taken, and 1.5 seconds after.) This doesn't affect your original photo at all. (Imagine that instead of taking one photo, you took about 40 photos within this time period) When opening a motion photo, Google will highlight the original photo, as well as any other potentially good shots.

A motion photo takes up significantly more space than a regular photo — usually two to three times as much — so if you're limited on storage, it might be worth turning this feature off until you've freed up space.

How to take motion photos on Google Pixel

Depending on your camera settings, you might not be able to take motion photos. If Social Media Depth, Night Sight, Selfie illumination, or the flash on your phone is enabled, motion photos won't be available for capture. Follow these steps to ensure these settings are disabled.

Open the Camera app and tap the Settings button in the top left. If the Top Shot setting is set to "On" skip the rest of these steps. Set the More Light setting to None. Tap More Settings. Tap Advanced. Turn the Social media depth features slider to off. Return to the Camera app's Settings menu and set the Top Shot setting to On. If set to Auto, your phone will only take a motion photo if it detects movement in the shot. Take a photo.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Now, each time you take a photo, your camera will take a motion photo. Don't worry — this won't impact your photo quality in any way, and you can still save the original photo separately.

How to take motion photos on Samsung Galaxy phones

Unlike on Pixel, Samsung phones will capture motion photos even when the flash is left enabled. Night mode, however, must remain turned off. Unless you have turned night mode on, you shouldn't have to change any settings.

Open the Camera app. Tap the Motion Photo button in the top right. A bubble will pop up to confirm Motion Photos are turned on. Take a photo.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

How to export a motion photo as a GIF

Once created, you can turn your motion photo into a GIF. This action does not replace the motion photo, but does save the created GIF to your Google Photos app. You can always return to your original capture at any time.

Open the Google Photos app and find the photo you wish to export. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Scroll right and tap Export. Select GIF. Tap Export. A popup will appear to confirm your GIF has been exported. Tap View to see your exported GIF immediately, or open the Google Photos app later to view it.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Your GIF is now ready to be shared! Motion photos are a fantastic tool for creating quick GIFs — I keep it on at all times, just in case. You never know when your subject might move, sneeze, or blink, making it essential for capturing everyday images.

How to enable, disable, and use RCS Chat in Google Messages It's probably time we moved on from the old SMS standard

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email