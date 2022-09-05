Wi-Fi calling is an excellent solution to spotty cellular service in your area. While apps like WhatsApp are the natural method for Wi-Fi communication, you may prefer to communicate the old-fashioned way.

When you enable Wi-Fi calling, your phone compares the strength of your Wi-Fi network and your carrier's network. It then routes the call through the strongest one. Once enabled, you don't need to perform extra steps when making or receiving a call.

What carriers support Wi-Fi calling?

All major U.S. carriers support Wi-Fi calling with no additional costs, and the rates are usually identical to regular calling. If you're not on a plan with unlimited calls, Wi-Fi calls are counted against your regular calling limits. Wi-Fi calling isn't a way to get around calling limits.

However, whether you're on a postpaid or a cheaper prepaid plan, it's worth checking your carrier's support pages to learn more about Wi-Fi calling. While your carrier may support Wi-Fi calling, the feature may not work outside the US or on phones that are not certified on your carrier's network.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling

For this guide, we used a Google Pixel 6 running Android 13. However, the steps will be nearly identical for most of the top Android phones running recent versions of Android.

You must set up an address on your line if you wish to use Wi-Fi calling in the US. Carriers are required to keep an address on file for 911 emergency response calls.

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Calls. Tap Wi-Fi calling. 2 Images Close Turn on Use Wi-Fi calling. Close

When Wi-Fi calling is enabled, the Call settings menu shows how your call will be made under the Wi-Fi calling heading.

Make calls from more locations

Wi-Fi calling is a helpful tool to keep a consistent connection wherever you are. Even in urban areas, there are spots where coverage is patchy, towers are at capacity, or tall buildings may create interference. Wi-Fi calling will help to alleviate many of these problems, but if you consistently have connectivity issues, you may with to switch to a different carrier.