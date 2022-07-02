Amazon’s lists are a great way to create a gift list and with Amazon Prime Day happening July 13th and 14th, you'll definitely want to be prepared. Once you create a list, you can easily let your friends and family know what your ideal birthday presents are. They are also useful to create shopping lists as Amazon will send you notifications of any changes to added items. This includes price changes, out of stock alerts, and deals.

We’ll show you how to create and use an Amazon wish list on desktop and mobile. Before you get started, make sure you’re signed in to your Amazon account.

How to create an Amazon wish list on desktop

Once you create a new list, it will be added to your list page. This can be accessed through the Your Lists page on the website or app.

Click on Account & Lists in the top right of your screen. Click Your Lists. 2 Images Close Click Create a list. Enter a list name. Tap Create list 2 Images Close

To quickly create a list, and access existing ones, hover over the Account & Lists drop down menu, and click Create a list under the Your lists heading.

Close

How to make an Amazon wish list on mobile

These steps are identical for the Android and iPhone versions of the app.

Open the Amazon app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Your Lists to access your list page. 2 Images Close Tap Create a list in the top right of your screen. Enter a list name. Tap Create list. 2 Images Close

How to add items to an existing Amazon wish list

If you’ve created a default list, clicking Add to list will automatically add the item to that list. If you want to change the target list, make sure you select the drop-down menu.

Desktop

Open the product details page for an item. On the right of your screen, click the Add to list drop down menu. Select one of your lists. 2 Images Close

Mobile

Open the product details page for an item. Scroll down and tap the ADD TO LIST drop down menu. Select one of your lists. 3 Images Close

How to share your Amazon wish list

Share you wish list to allow others to see the items on it. You can either set your wish list to view only, or you can allow others to add and remove items.

Remember, once you send your list, anyone with the link can access it. However, only the list owner can change the privacy settings, delete the list, share the list, and view or change shipping addresses.

Open the list you wish to share. Click Invite below your lists’ name. You can also click Send list to others on desktop. Select one of the viewing options in the pop-up window. Selecting View and Edit will allow people to add and remove items. Select one of the preselected options to share your list, or tap More to share through an app. 3 Images Close

These steps are identical on desktop, but you’ll have less sharing options.

How to manage all your Amazon wish lists

Once you’ve created your list, you may wish to modify it further.

Open one of your wish lists. Tap the three dots in the top right of your screen. Tap Manage list on the pop-up menu. 3 Images Close

Here you can change the list name, privacy settings, and Alexa settings. You can also set an intended recipient here. This allows you to purchase items off the list and have them automatically sent to them without having to manually change the shipping address each time.

Tips for managing your list:

If you want to create a wish list for yourself, scroll down and select Don’t spoil my surprises. This means that you won’t get notified if someone buys an item from your list.

This means that you won’t get notified if someone buys an item from your list. To delete a list, scroll all the way down and tap Delete list .

. To set a list as your default list, scroll down and tap Default List .

. When you’re done managing your list, tap Save changes in the top right of your screen. 2 Images Close

Bring all your favorite items together

Amazon wish lists are a great way to prepare for your birthday or Christmas, and also for events like Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day offers short time deals, so creating a wish list will notify you as soon as they go live. Of course Prime Day is just one benefit Amazon Prime members get; if you're not a member here's a rundown of Amazon Prime benefits.