Whether you reside in the same city or live thousands of miles away, video calls are the best way to stay connected with your loved ones. When the world shut down in 2020, video calls allowed people to see their family members, be virtually present on special occasions, and even work from their homes.

Video calls have become an important and integral part of our lives, and making video calls on Android is easier than ever before. Here are three simple ways you can make a video call on Android.

An Android smartphone is customizable by design, and the user experience varies depending on the device manufacturer. That's why we offer three ways to make video calls on Android. No matter which one of the best Android phones you use, you can use one of these methods to make a video call.

How to make video calls on Android using the default Phone app

Google Meet (formerly Google Duo) is the default video calling app for Android, and depending on your device, it comes integrated with the default Phone app. If the other party has an Android phone with Google Meet integration, you can make a video call without installing a third-party app.

Launch the Phone app on your Android smartphone. Open the contact you want to call. 2 Images Close If you are using this feature for the first time, use the Set up option and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your video calling account. 2 Images Close After completing the setup, tap the Video button to start the video call. Close

If the other party hasn't set up their account, you'll see an option to invite them, which requires them to set up their account. If you don't trust them with the setup process, create a Google Meet meeting that they can join without creating an account.

How to make video calls on Android using Google Meet

Previously, Google offered two video calling solutions. While Google Duo was the default video calling app on Android devices, Google Meet was an enterprise calling solution. However, the company has started to merge these services, with Google Duo slowly transitioning to Google Meet. You can use the Google Meet (formerly Google Duo) app to make video calls on your Android smartphone even if the other person doesn't use the app.

For this guide, when we say Google Meet, we mean the app that was formerly known as Google Duo and is pre-installed on your Android smartphone.

As of now, the app name and icon appear as Google Duo on your phone's homescreen.

Launch Google Meet (formerly Google Duo) on your Android smartphone. Tap the New button. The list of your contacts is separated into two sections: Connect on Meet and Invite to Meet calling. 2 Images Close If the contact you want to call is under the Connect on Meet section, tap their name to begin the video call. To make a video call without inviting the other party, start a Google Meet meeting. Choose the Create a new meeting option. 2 Images Close Copy the meeting link and share it with the person you want to video call. Then, tap the Join meeting button to join the call. Close

How to make a video call on Android using Telegram

You can make video calls using Telegram and have a fun hangout with friends and family. However, Telegram isn't the most secure chat app, so be sure to follow our simple tips to use Telegram safely and securely.

Launch the Telegram app on your Android phone. Open the contact you want to call and tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap the Video Call button to initiate the call. Close

How to make a video call on Android using WhatsApp

There are many ways to have a great WhatsApp experience, and one of those is making video calls.

Launch the WhatsApp app on your phone. The contact you want to call. Tap the Video icon to start the video call. 2 Images Close

Connect with your loved ones via video call on Android

Whether you use the default Google Meet app or apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, you can easily make video calls on your Android smartphone. Since all these apps support group video calls, you can use them to connect with multiple people. Also, If you prefer to use Google Meet, you should check out our favorite Google Meet tips and tricks to enhance your video calling experience.