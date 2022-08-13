If you spend time on the internet, you may engage with social media sites at some point during your day. And if you have niche interests and value opinionated community interaction, you've probably visited Reddit a few times. If you've never visited Reddit, its primary difference from Facebook or Twitter is that instead of following people or businesses, you join communities called subreddits.

Every subreddit has a focus, whether it's a broad focus like the popular r/funny or the tight focus of r/Quenya, J.R.R. Tolkein's conlang from Lord of the Rings. There's a subreddit for about everyone. And if there isn't, you can make your own.

Planning your subreddit

The process of making your own Reddit community is ridiculously simple. First, you'll decide what your community's focus is going to be. Will it be about a brand like r/Samsung or r/GooglePixel, a TV show like r/ForAllMankindTV or r/WarriorTV, or a hobby like r/Gunpla or r/lego?

Once you've figured out your focus, it's time to come up with a name. There are a few caveats to consider when picking out a name for your new Reddit community:

The name can't be taken by anyone else.

You can never change it. Once you've made it, that's the name forever.

It must be between three and 21 characters in length.

The only special character allowed is the underscore.

After you've decided on a name, you'll decide whether your subreddit will be public, restricted, or private.

Public subreddits are open to everyone. Anyone can join, post, and see the content.

Restricted subreddits regulate who can post content.

Private subreddits are closed to the broader Reddit community and require special permission to join.

Which of these you choose is based on how you plan to moderate your community.

Finally, if your community is going to be centered around posting adult content, you need to indicate it by marking the checkbox. What is adult content? It's a gray area, but in general, nudity, profanity, violence, anything sexual, or anything you wouldn't want to be seen looking at while you're at work or in the library is "adult" content. Some Reddit users choose not to have adult content visible for their Reddit experience. If you opt not to mark your subreddit NSFW and post adult content, Reddit can and will change it for you.

Creating the subreddit

Now that you've planned your subreddit, you're ready to set it up. Here's how you get it done:

On desktop

Click on the drop-down menu under Home or under your profile name. Select Create Community or Create a Community. 2 Images Close On the menu that appears, input your subreddit name in the text input box. Select the radio button that corresponds to the level of privacy you want for your community. If you are making an NSFW subreddit, toggle the checkbox at the bottom. Double-check that your subreddit name is spelled how you want. You will not be able to change it. Click Create Community in the lower-right corner.

On mobile

Select either the overflow menu in the upper-left corner or the profile menu in the upper-right corner. Tap Create a community. 2 Images Close On the menu that appears, input your subreddit name in the text input box. Select your subreddit privacy settings from the drop-down menu. If you are making an NSFW subreddit, adjust the toggle at the bottom. Double-check that your subreddit name is spelled how you want. You will not be able to change it. Click Create Community. Close

Congratulations, you just made a subreddit!

Great, what now?

Now that you have a shiny new subreddit, what do you do with it? The first thing Reddit will ask you to do is make a post to get your community started. However, you'll want to do more than that to make your new community welcoming.

The first thing you should do is to go to your Mod Tools, which are on the right of your screen on desktop and mobile. This is where you control all the minutiae of your subreddit, like minimum karma to post and community rules. Take some time to explore all the options available to you. Still, it's a good idea to set up your Community settings first.

From your subreddit landing page, click Mod Tools. Scroll down and select Community settings under the Other section. Change your community name if you want it to be different from the subreddit name. Fill in the Description field so that it summarizes the purpose of your subreddit. When you're happy with your changes, click Save changes in the upper-right corner.

These two changes are reflected on the landing page. Your community name and description help new visitors understand what your subreddit is about and, hopefully, will get them to join. There are some other important features on this page that you should investigate, but they're mostly to help Reddit share your new community with the right audience.

You can't change the community name on mobile, but you can change the description.

From your subreddit landing page, tap Mod Tools. Select Description from the menu. 2 Images Close Once you have entered your subreddit description, touch Save in the upper-right corner of the screen. Close

You'll also want to look at Community appearance options so that you're not using the default skin.

From the Mod Tools menu, select Community appearance. If you're using dark mode, turn it off to use these features. Select Continue.

From here, you can adjust the color theme of your subreddit, change its icon or banner, and fine-tune the granular appearance of your page. However, most of these options aren't available from the mobile app.

Announce your subreddit to the world

Now that you have a basic subreddit up and running, go out there and share it with people who might be interested. You'll probably be doing most of the heavy lifting at the beginning, but if you stick to it, if you're niche is specific enough, and if you're lucky, you'll start to get some subs. Once you've created your own little patch of grass on Reddit, you may want to branch out and create a Discord server.