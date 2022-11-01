Snapchat is one of the most popular and innovative social media apps. Many of the features you see in other best social media apps (for example, AR selfie filters, stories, and geo-filters) were introduced by Snapchat. Snapchat was also quick to offer group chat services. Group chats are a great way to keep up with your friends and disperse information without reaching out to everyone individually.

If you don’t know how to make a group chat on Snapchat, here is how you do it.

How to make a group chat on Snapchat

Creating and managing group chats on Snapchat is simple enough when you know where to start. However, you should know that snaps you send to a Group don't count for Snapstreaks with individual Snapchatters. When you want to maintain your Snapstreak with someone, you still have to send individual snaps to them.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s see how you can make a group chat on Snapchat.

Open the Snapchat application on your phone and choose the Chat icon. Close Tap the New Group button and tap the contacts you want to add to the group. You can also use the search field to find and add contacts to the group. 2 Images Close Tap the New Group Name area to set a group name. Tap the Chat with Group button to start your group chat. 2 Images Close

How to add members to a group chat on Snapchat

If you want to add more members to the group after creating it, you can do so easily on Snapchat.

Open the group chat and tap the group name or icon at the top. Tap the Add Members button. Choose the contacts you want to add to the group. 2 Images Close Tap the Done button to add them. Close

How to mute or leave group chats on Snapchat

When you need to focus on work, the constant notifications of group chats can be distracting. In such scenarios, mute your group chats to silence the notifications. On the other hand, if you're a part of a group chat that you don't like, leave the group. Here's how:

Open the group chat and tap the group name or icon at the top. Close Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. To mute the chat, tap Message Notifications. Choose Mentions Only to receive notifications when someone mentions you. Choose Silent to mute all notifications. 2 Images Close To leave a group chat, tap Leave Group. Tap the Leave button to confirm. 2 Images Close

Create a virtual hangout place with a Snapchat group chat

Snapchat is one of the most widely used social media apps. Maintaining an app for a large user base is not easy. If you encounter problems using the app, check out our guide on quick and easy fixes when Snapchat is not working.