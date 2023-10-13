Roku makes some of the best streaming devices to watch your favorite movies and TV shows on any budget. The brand ties all your channels to a single Roku account for a seamless experience. But signing out of apps on Roku can sometimes be tricky. If you need to log out of apps on your Roku to use a different account, protect your privacy, or fix an issue, this guide is your user manual.

How to sign out of streaming channels on Roku

There isn't a universal way to log out of apps on Roku. The top streaming services have different interfaces, and the process differs on various Roku models. For instance, you can unlink your Netflix account using the device or mobile app, but the method varies between Roku models. It doesn't matter which app or device you use. Press the home button on the remote to show your Roku channels. Let's get started.

Sign out of Netflix on your Roku device

If you use one of the newer Roku models, use the steps below.

Launch the Netflix channel on your Roku home screen. Select your profile if required. Press the left arrow button on your remote from the Netflix homepage to open the side navigation menu. Scroll down and select Get Help to open the settings menu. Select Sign out below the list. When prompted, choose Yes to confirm your action.

If you can't access Netflix settings with the steps above, the service has a secret remote sequence to get you there. Press Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up on the remote to open the settings menu, then select Sign Out to unlink your Netflix account.

On an older streaming device like the Roku 2, remove and reinstall the Netflix channel to sign out of your account.

Use your Roku remote to highlight Netflix from the streaming channels. Press the Star button on the remote to show the options. Select Remove channel. Click Remove channel again to confirm your action.

Log out of Hulu on Roku

Launch the Hulu channel on your Roku TV. Use the left button on your remote to open the navigation bar. Select Settings from the navigation options. Scroll down and click Log out. Confirm your action by selecting Log out of Hulu.

Sign out of HBO Max on Roku

Open the HBO Max app on your Roku TV. When the app opens, use the remote to select the Settings icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. Use the right arrow button to highlight Sign out, then select it. Click the Sign Out button again to remove your account from the Roku device.

Alternatively, unlink your account from their website:

Navigate to hbomax.com in your browser and sign in to your account. Select your profile name in the upper-right corner of the page. Click Manage Devices from the menu. You'll see a list of active devices under Other Devices. Click the Sign Out button next to Roku to unlink your Roku device.

Can you log out of all apps on Roku?

If you plan to give up your old Roku device or switch to another streaming device, you may want to deactivate your account for privacy reasons. Factory reset the device from the advanced system settings or unlink the Roku device from your account:

Visit my.roku.com from a web browser. Sign in to your Roku account. Scroll down to My linked devices. Select Unlink next to the device's name. Confirm your action to complete the process. Reboot the device.

Supercharge your streaming with Roku

Whether you own a Roku streaming stick or smart TV, signing out of apps isn't difficult. You only need to use the proper steps for your device and streaming service. When you've accomplished your aim, here's how to improve your experience with the Roku app and built-in functionalities.