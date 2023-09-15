Over the past few years, privacy and security have become the talk of the town among consumers. Both Google and Apple have several features to keep your confidential data safe on your phone. After all, your budget Android phone acts like a personal vault to store private photos, files, conversations, emails, and more. While biometric protection like fingerprint or face unlock gives you peace of mind, it isn't foolproof. Here's where Google's lockdown mode comes into play to shield your data.

Android manufacturers use different types of fingerprint scanners and face unlock methods in their offerings. We have seen many instances where a lookalike tricks your phone or the optical fingerprint scanner fails to work as expected. The lockdown mode turns off biometrics on your Android phone and lets you access the phone with only a PIN or password.

What is lockdown mode on Android?

Announced in 2018, the lockdown mode deactivates biometric protection on your Android phone. This means you can't use fingerprint or face unlock to access your phone. You must enter a PIN or password to access the data.

However, when you turn on the lockdown mode on Android, the feature works for one time only. Once you unlock the phone in lockdown mode, the system turns off the function, and you need to head to Settings or use the power menu to turn it on again.

When should you use lockdown mode on Android?

Sometimes, hackers and scammers go as far as stealing your biometrics to access your phone data. If you suspect a dangerous situation or travel to an unknown area with a questionable history, allowing lockdown mode should add an extra layer of security to your Android phone.

The lockdown mode can also come in handy when you share a room with someone unknown. No one can trick you into unlocking the phone when you are asleep.

Lockdown mode is also a must-have add-on for doctors, lawyers, and psychiatrists. Being in such a profession comes with responsibilities to protect your client's data. The same is true when you have high-profile clients who are popular public figures. Any confidential information leak would be a nightmare for you and leave a serious dent in your credibility and reputation.

How to turn on and use lockdown mode on Android

Now that you are aware of lockdown mode and its caveats, let's check it in action. Google has integrated the lockdown mode into the power button. You can keep pressing the power button and tap Lockdown to activate it.

The system locks your phone and turns off biometrics. Your fingerprint or face unlock won't work. The system instead asks you to enter your PIN or password. Once you unlock the phone, the system turns off the function and turns on the biometrics again. You can access the power menu from quick toggles, too.

Swipe down from the homescreen to open the notification center. Swipe down again to expand the quick toggles menu. Tap the power button and select Lockdown. 2 Images Close

How to activate lockdown mode on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung, the world's biggest Android manufacturer, doesn't activate the lockdown mode by default. You need to switch on the option from One UI Settings. Follow the steps below to make tweaks.

Open Settings on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Scroll to Lock screen. Tap Secure lock settings. 2 Images Close Enter your device PIN and tap Continue. Turn on the Show Lockdown option toggle. Close The system turns on the option in the power menu. You can keep pressing the side key to access Lockdown mode.

Some users may assign a side key to activate Bixby, Camera, or another app. You can access the power menu from the quick toggles menu, too.

Swipe down from the homescreen to reveal the notification center. Swipe down again to check more options. Tap the power icon at the top and select Lockdown mode. 2 Images Close

Keep your private data safe

Digital privacy is another growing concern among consumers and professionals. If you are worried about Google's increasing grip over your data and activities, check our dedicated guide to protect your digital privacy on Android. We talk about tips to turn off several options in your Google account and top alternatives to apps like Chrome and Gmail.