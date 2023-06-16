There's no question that YouTube offers the largest collection of streaming audio and video content in the world. It would take 82 years to watch everything that's uploaded in one day (try watching some of it on one of these awesome tablets!). That content can be broadly categorized into two groups: content you actively engage in, like tutorials and recipes, and content you passively engage in, like playlists and podcasts on your favorite Android device.

For videos in the former group, it's usually important to be paying attention to your screen. For videos in the latter group, you may want to let it play while you do something else. But what if you don't want your phone screen on, draining your battery, while you listen to your workout playlist?

Play YouTube in the background with your web browser

You can overcome the official YouTube app's prohibition on unpaid background playback by watching your video in your browser. Still, depending on the browser you use, the process is a little different.

Here's how to manage it on Firefox:

Find the video you want to play in the YouTube app and tap the Share button. Select Copy link. 2 Images Close Open your browser and paste the link into the address bar. Once the YouTube website has loaded, select the ⋮ icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the Desktop site toggle from the menu to reload the site in desktop mode. 2 Images Close

That's all you need to do. The video and, more importantly, the audio, continue to play even if you turn the screen off or switch to another app.

The steps on a Chromium browser (like Chrome or Opera) or Safari are slightly different, but the result is the same.

Find your video, copy it, and paste the link into Chrome. Tap the ⋮ icon in the upper-right corner, next to the address bar. Scroll down and select Desktop site (Request desktop site on your iPhone or iPad). While the video is playing, lock the phone or return to your homescreen.

At this point, your video stops playing. If you're on Android, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings menu. You'll see a widget with playback controls for your browser. Push the play button to continue listening to your audio. Likewise, if you're on iOS, the Control Center has a playback widget. These widgets are also available from the lock screen.

Use third-party apps to enable background play

If you don't feel like loading a video into your mobile browser, there are a number of third-party apps available that let you play YouTube videos in the background, but they have a limited shelf life. Third-party YouTube apps work by tapping into YouTube's API, and YouTube can revoke that permission at any time, rendering the app useless.

If you want to stay inside the confines of the Google Play Store, MusicTube is a solid choice. Background play works out of the box. You only have to worry about enduring the occasional ad on top of what YouTube serves you.

If you're feeling adventurous, give NewPipe a try. It's an open source YouTube client with most of the functionality of YouTube's app. Some of the downsides are that you can't log in to your account, you'll have to familiarize yourself with APKs, and you'll have to work outside of the Play Store ecosystem. The upside is you get some nice features like background play, a pop-up video player, and an ad-free experience that aren't available in the base YouTube experience.

As of the publication date of this article, MusicTube and NewPipe work and are viable options for now.

Play YouTube in the background by upgrading to YouTube Premium

The easiest way to play your YouTube videos in the background is to sign up for YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red). For $12 per month, you can have an ad-free experience on YouTube and YouTube Music, download videos, and have background play. Depending on how you use YouTube, a Premium subscription might not be a bad deal. On the other hand, if you use it to listen to a podcast on your lunch break or play some music while you work out, it's not worth the price.

Get your stream on with YouTube in the background

You should now have enough information to help you play music during your workout without burning through your battery (although you'll still have to worry about data if you're not on Wi-Fi). And if you're hungry for more YouTube tips, check out our article on the 13 top YouTube secrets.