Apart from the Prime Video service, free same-day delivery (in eligible zip codes), and shipping benefits, Amazon Prime subscribers can access Prime Music to stream over two million ad-free songs and hundreds of playlists curated by experts. The online retailer's music streaming service is available on all major platforms and integrates neatly with Amazon Echo devices. Here's how you can set up and listen to Amazon Prime Music on your mobile device.

Amazon Prime Music is a part of your $139-per-year (or $15 per month) Prime subscription. If you don't have Amazon Prime yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial and check all benefits.

How to Download and log in to Amazon Music for iOS and Android

The Amazon Music mobile app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store. Once you install Amazon Music on your phone, follow the steps below.

Open Amazon Music on your phone. Select Sign In With Amazon. Enter your Amazon Prime account credentials. The app asks you to import audio content from the Android Music folder to manage your audio files in a single app. 2 Images Close

How to set your music preferences in Amazon Music

You should first set music preferences from the Amazon Music settings to avoid irrelevant music suggestions.

Open Amazon Music and tap Settings (the gear icon) in the upper-right corner. Go to Music Settings. Select Music Preferences. Select the Like button next to one or more music languages to set your preferences to discover music. Tap Done in the upper-right corner. 4 Images Close

How to adjust streaming quality and download preferences on Amazon Music

If you're working with a sketchy internet connection or a limited mobile data plan, you should tweak the music streaming quality and download preferences from the Amazon Music Settings.

Go to Amazon Music Settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to the Playback menu. Open Streaming Quality. You can tweak streaming quality for Wi-Fi and mobile data. Select Standard if you prefer high-quality compressed audio or tap a button next to Best Available to adjust the audio quality automatically based on the network speed. You can also select Data Saver to limit streaming quality to conserve cellular data. Tap Save. 2 Images Close

Similarly, you can go to Download Settings and select Space Saver to limit music quality to consume less storage. From the same playback menu, you can disable Loudness Normalization if you don't want to play all songs at the same loudness level.

2 Images

Close

Amazon Prime Music also offers an equalizer (in the playback settings) to fine-tune your audio settings for optimal listening.

How to find music and create playlists on Amazon Music

After you set the music, streaming quality, and download preferences, go back to the Prime Music Home menu and check suggested albums, podcasts, playlists, trending playlists, radio stations, and popular songs.

You can open any song, album, or playlist and start playing songs on your phone. Although Amazon offers hundreds of ready-to-use playlists, nothing beats your custom one to use on long drives and gym sessions.

Open an album or playlist and check the songs list. Tap the three-dot menu next to a song and select Add to Playlist. Select Create new playlist. Enter the playlist name and tap the Save button. Amazon Music will add the song to your playlist. 4 Images Close

You can create multiple playlists for different purposes and find them from the Library menu.

Launch Amazon Music and go to the Library menu. Open Playlists. Filter your playlists by tapping the By Me button. Check all your playlists in action. 3 Images Close

Amazon Music also offers lyrics and behind-the-scenes trivia for top songs. Lyrics will appear below the album cover in the playback menu, and to check interesting tidbits, tap X-Ray at the bottom.

2 Images

Close

Download music for offline listening

If you plan a long holiday in cellular dark zones or want to reduce data usage in Amazon Music, download your favorite songs, albums, or playlists for offline use.

Open any album or playlist on Amazon Music and select the download button. If you only want to download a specific song, tap the three-dot menu next to it and select Download. To find your downloaded songs, go to the Playlists menu (refer to the steps above). Select the Downloaded button and check your music collection for offline listening. 4 Images Close

Explore Alexa integration in Amazon Prime Music

Amazon has integrated Alexa (the company's voice assistant) into the Prime Music app. Alexa won't work when the Amazon Music app is in the background. You must keep the app in the foreground.

Open Amazon Music, say "Alexa" (or tap the Alexa tab), and the voice assistant is ready to assist you with the following commands.

"Play music."

"Play the new song by Adele."

"Play Ed Sheeran songs."

"Play popular music."

"Play music I like."

"Play specific (say playlist name here) playlist."

You can also use Alexa to control music playback options like pause, resume, and skip.

Amazon Music Prime vs. Amazon Music Unlimited

While Amazon Music Prime is bundled with your Prime subscription, Music Unlimited is a standalone streaming service that offers up to 90 million tracks, offline support, and a Music HD add-on to listen to lossless and hi-res audio. Music Unlimited pricing starts at $8 per month for Prime members and $10 per month for others. You can also go with the Family plan at $14 per month. Amazon is offering three months free trial to all new subscribers.

The online retailer also offers Amazon Music Free for ad-supported access to top playlists and thousands of stations. You should subscribe to either Amazon Prime or Music Unlimited to remove ads and enable offline listening.

Enjoy millions of songs at your fingertips

Amazon Music is an ideal streaming service for Prime members who don't want to spend extra on another music service like Spotify or YouTube Music. If you don't find Prime Music's library compelling enough, you can always upgrade to Music Unlimited to access 90 million songs and lossless audio.