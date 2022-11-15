Sometimes the best reply to a message you receive is a simple like. Many of our favorite smartphones allow you to like a text message on Android using the default messaging app, thanks to the adoption of the RCS messaging standard. If your phone doesn't support RCS messaging, set Google Messages as your default messaging app and see if you can enable RCS in the app settings and set it as your default messaging app to use this feature. This guide shows you how you can like text messages on Android.

How to like a text message on Android

Before you can like a text message on Android, your phone and carrier must support the new RCS messaging standard. Most modern Android phones come with RCS messaging enabled out of the box. However, depending on your smartphone OEM, the feature might not work out of the box. As a rule of thumb, any Android smartphone that uses Google Messages as its default messaging app will support RCS messaging.

Make sure RCS is enabled on your phone

While the move from SMS messaging to RCS messaging standard on Android phones has been a little bumpy, there's no doubt that the new Rich Chatting Service (RCS) is better for users in every way. It brings features like read receipts, typing indicators, and message reactions. So, if you have not enabled this feature on your phone, we recommend you do it now.

Below, we show how you can enable RCS messaging on a Google Pixel and Samsung smartphone. However, the steps are essentially the same for any Android device that supports RCS messaging.

Open the Messages app on your Pixel phone, and tap your Profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap to open Messages settings. 2 Images Close Open Chat features and turn on the toggle next to Enable chat features. 2 Images Close If you use a Samsung device, launch the default Samsung Messages app, tap the three-dot menu, and open Settings. Close Choose Chat settings and enable the toggle next to Chat features. 2 Images Close

How to like a message

Now that you have enabled RCS messaging on your Android smartphone, you can like a text message or send message reactions.

Open a message conversation thread in your Messages app. To like a message, press and hold a message. Close You will see a popup showing several message reactions. Select the thumbs-up reaction to like the message. 2 Images Close

Send text message reactions and likes on Android

The new RCS messaging standard has brought the default text messaging experience closer to iMessage and third-party apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. You can use RCS messaging to like text messages and also send photos and videos, get read receipts, and more. If you liked this guide, check out our guide on how to make a video call on Android, so you are not limited to only texting when you connect with your loved ones.