Group chats are a key feature of all messaging platforms. You can create a group conversation with your friends or family to know what's going on in their life or use it for collaborating on a specific event. Irrespective of which messaging app you use on your best Android phone, they all feature group chat support. Once a group has served its purpose, you should exit it to keep your inbox clean.

Follow this guide to learn how to leave group chats on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and Google Messages for Android.

How to mute group chat on Google Messages for Android

Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram, and other similar services, there's no option to leave a group chat in RCS or Google Messages. Your only other option is to mute such group conversations. And you can further clean up your inbox by archiving your inactive chats.

Open the Google Messages app on your Android phone. Open the group chat you want to exit or mute. Tap the three-dot overflow menu button in the upper-right corner. Select the Mute notifications option. 2 Images Close From the notification settings page that opens, select the Silent option. This ensures you don't receive any notifications from that group chat. Close

To remove an inactive group chat from your inbox, swipe left on it from the inbox page.

How to leave a group chat on WhatsApp for Android

Leaving a group chat on WhatsApp for Android is a straightforward process. When you leave a WhatsApp group chat, the other participants are informed about it.

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Open the group conversation you want to exit. Tap the three-dot menu overflow button in the upper-right corner. Tap More from the sub-menu that opens. Select Exit group. 2 Images Close Confirm your selection by tapping Exit. Close

Once you exit a group, you won't receive any future chats that are sent to that conversation.

How to leave a group chat on Telegram for Android

Like WhatsApp, exiting a group chat on Telegram is straightforward.

Open Telegram. Navigate to the group you want to exit. Tap the three-dot overflow menu button in the upper-right corner. Select the Delete and Leave Group option. Confirm your selection by tapping the Delete Chat option from the dialog box that appears. 2 Images Close

After you exit a group on Telegram, you can only rejoin when you are again invited to it.

If you are a heavy Telegram user, consider following our top tips and tricks to use Telegram safely and securely.

How to leave a group chat on Messenger for Android

Anyone can easily add you to unwanted and spammy group conversations on Meta's messaging service. Instead of putting up with unwanted messages, you can exit the group and leave in peace.

Open the Messenger app on your Android phone. Tap the group conversation you want to exit. Tap the i button in the upper-right corner of the group chat. From the settings page that opens, scroll to the bottom. Select the Leave group option. 2 Images Close Confirm your selection by tapping Leave. Close

Exit annoying group chats and live in peace

Group chats can be fun, well, at least for some time. After that, they might become annoying, so it is best to exit them for your sanity. If you are heavily into messaging with your friends and family, consider using one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps on Android for complete security and peace of mind.