Whether you're traveling or looking for recommendations in your hometown, Google Maps is a great way to explore and discover new places. The app can offer suggestions based on your preferences and let you browse through other people's reviews and ratings. The higher the ratings and the number of reviewers, the more likely people are to visit a place.

Have you ever wanted to share your experience with the rest of the world? Whether it's posting a few pictures of your latest meal, a simple rating, or a detailed review, it's easy to share on Google Maps to let people know about the delicious dish you had or how dreadful your experience was. Read on to find out how to share your thoughts with other people on Google.

How to leave a review using Google Maps on your Android or iPhone

The easiest way to leave a review is by using your phone. Here's how to do it:

Open the Google Maps app on your phone. Tap the Contribute button at the bottom of the screen. Close Choose to Write a review or Add a photo, among other options. Google Maps also automatically suggests places based on your location history, so you don't have to think about the venue you want to talk about. Google Maps automatically shows the locations closest to you, assuming you're about to write a review for a place you're currently visiting. If this is the case, tap the location's name. Otherwise, tap Search for a place or address in the lower-left corner. Search for the place you want to talk about and tap its name when the suggestion appears. Select a star rating and leave your review. Sharing some details about your experience is recommended for others to understand your rating. Write the review in the language of your choice and Google automatically translates it for people who speak a different one. Be as specific as possible to help others when looking for recommendations and to earn points to become a local guide. Close Complete your review with a couple of photos, making it thorough and worthy of being read by others! Depending on the type of venue you're leaving a review for, the review screen might include some additional questions, such as the type of travel you booked or whether you ordered takeout or went to dine in. This feature is still in beta and may not appear for everyone. If it does, complete it to provide better guidance for others and earn you more points. Once you're done writing your review, give it a final look and tap Post in the upper-right corner. Maps congratulates you by showing how many points you earned thanks to your review. Close

How to leave a review using Google Maps on your PC or Mac

If you prefer to complete the process from the comfort of your computer, the process is also easy:

Open Google Maps in Google Chrome or your favorite web browser. Click the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Close Click Your contributions. The screen automatically recommends places you've recently visited in a list view on the left or on the map. Close Choose the place you want to write about and select Write a review. If you can't find the place you want to write about in the list, search for it like you usually would. Select the place's name and scroll down to the Review Summary section. You'll see a button that says Write a review. Give it a star rating and share your experience in detail. When you're done, click Post to publish.

How to edit your Google review

There are some cases where a review needs editing. Whether it's just to correct a typo or rewrite it because your opinion changed, Google Maps makes it easy to update your reviews.

On your phone, the steps are pretty straightforward:

Open the Google Maps app. Tap the Contribute button at the bottom of the screen. Tap View my profile. Scroll down to see your recent review. You can also select See all reviews to display older ones. Tap the overflow (⋮) menu next to the review you want to edit and click Edit review. Close Once you're happy with the changes, tap the Post button in the upper-right corner.

It's also easy to make changes using your computer:

Open Google Maps in your favorite web browser. Click on the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Click Your contributions. Click Reviews. Scroll down to the review you want to edit, click the overflow (⋮) menu next to the review you want to edit, and click Edit review. Close Make the changes and click Post to publish.

How to become a local guide on Google

Leaving reviews is not just about complaining. It's a way of helping the community of users discover new places that are an excellent match for them and understanding why you felt a particular way about a venue. To encourage this, each review, photo, or comment you leave grants you points. The more points you have, the higher your Google Maps level will be. Once you reach 250 points, you'll be considered a local guide, which means your reviews will appear first, and you'll receive early access to new features and unique rewards.

This is a great way to motivate users to contribute by leaving reviews and posting pictures, correcting false data, and adding new places. If you want to earn even more points, head to the Contribute tab in Google Maps and explore the various options.

Google Maps is so much more than reviews

Google Maps is, without a doubt, the best map available (Sorry, Apple Maps). Although Google Maps seems simple, it has a lot of features people aren't aware of. If you're not a navigational pro, check out our top Google Maps tips and tricks; a few minutes and a few tweaks can you a lot of time.