iMessage is Apple's text messaging application and protocol that allow users on basically any Apple device to communicate seamlessly with one another. While there is no two-way interoperability with Google's RCS, the data-based protocol grants iMessage users access to a host of advanced features like media sharing, message reactions, status updates, and read receipts. Of course, all these features can only do so much to convey emotion and meaning.

Between the litany of controversial subjects constantly occupying our thoughts and the ever-mounting pressure of modern society, it's becoming easier and easier to get on someone's bad side. Add the somewhat detached nature of the text message into the mix, and you have a recipe for social disaster. iMessage makes it easy to deal with these uncomfortable situations without any confrontation by simply blocking the offending party — it's easy, non-confrontational, and surprisingly difficult to detect unless you know what you're looking for.

How can you tell if your number is blocked on iMessage

Being a privacy-focused feature, there's no notification or black-and-white indicator that someone has blocked you on iMessage, though there are a few signs that you've earned the ire of one of your contacts and have been blocked. Let's look at some of the most obvious indicators that you've been blocked on iMessage.

Check the bubble color

iMessage users know that a green bubble indicates that you're sending a regular text message instead of using Apple's proprietary messaging protocol — what might be news is that green bubbles can also be an indicator that someone has blocked you on iMessage. If you're blocked on iMessage, Apple's messaging service will prevent instant messages from being delivered to the recipient over the iMessage protocol. If you have text message fallback enabled on your device, it will resort to sending the message as a text message, meaning the text message bubble will turn green after someone blocks you.

Bear in mind that the bubble color isn't a perfect indicator that you've been blocked — green conversation bubbles can also mean the person's phone is off, they're offline, or they've finally switched to Android.

Part of what makes iMessage's such an attractive messaging package is the inclusion of delivery and read receipts. While read receipts can be disabled on iMessage, the app will always show when your messages are delivered — unless you've been blocked by the recipient or the message was sent over regular text instead. If you're not seeing Delivered under a text you've sent, there's a good chance the recipient has blocked you. However, before you assume you've been blocked, it's a good idea to make sure you have an active internet connection and that your messages are going through to other iMessage users. If iMessage texts show as delivered and read to other users, but not to one specific person, this could mean you've been blocked.

Look for the moon symbol

Focus and Do not disturb mode on iOS allows users to temporarily disable notifications for all but the contacts and apps that you select — meaning that if you sent someone a message on iMessage, and they're not responding, it may simply be that their notifications are disabled.

From iOS 15 onwards, when you have Focus mode enabled and receive a message, your phone will automatically notify the sender of the message that you have Focus mode enabled and do not wish to be disturbed. If that is the case, you should see a notification that says [Contact] has notifications silenced with a small moon symbol next to the notification. If you're part of the recipient's friends and family list in iMessage, you should also see an option to break through the Focus mode and deliver the notification anyway. If you don't see a notification about notifications being silenced, your text may have been blocked.

Try to call the number

You've confirmed that the message was delivered, checked the bubble color, and checked to see if there's a notifications silenced message, but you're still not sure the person you're trying to contact has blocked you — what now? Well, you could always try calling them to find out. If a user blocks you on iMessage, you will not be able to call them — if you try placing a call to a number that has blocked you, you will be met with a single ring and then the voicemail box.

If the line does ring normally, and you urgently need to speak to the person you're calling, it's worth trying to call more than once. Starting with iOS 15, Apple enabled a feature that allows incoming calls to ring through even if Do not disturb or Focus is active.

Attempt to call from a different number

If you've tried all the steps we mentioned above and not had any luck reaching someone, a last resort could be to call them from a different number. If they pick up, you can let them know you've been trying to get hold of them or hash out any issues or misunderstandings. If you try calling from a different number and get the same result, something else may be going on with the person you're trying to contact — perhaps they're simply busy or out of network coverage.

When to walk away

This may not be what you want to hear, but it's important to remember that if you are having trouble getting hold of someone or suspect you may have been blocked, it may be best to give them some space. It doesn't do you any good to force a connection where there isn't one. While it is frustrating when a friend, acquaintance, or love interest drops off the map, you need to keep a level head. Avoid falling into the trap of obsessing over it to the point of potential cyberstalking, and give people some space to process their feelings. You could always talk to the person who blocked you to clear up any misunderstandings face-to-face, step back and get some outside perspective, or simply move on if you notice things aren't working out. At least now you know how to check if you have been blocked on iMessage. If you're wondering about the Android equivalent to iMessage, Google's RCS, we have nifty guides on how to set up RCS and how to make the most of the service.

