Between the controversial subjects constantly occupying our thoughts and the pressure of modern society, it's becoming easier to get on someone's wrong side. iMessage makes it easy to block phone numbers and deal with uncomfortable situations without confrontation. It's easy and non-detectable unless you know what you're looking for.

Chat bubbles, read receipts, and phone calls are some of the ways to know if someone cut you off on iMessage. However, they're not perfect indications, especially since Apple's app is a major obstacle to anyone who uses Android phones. Before you make assumptions, it's essential to understand how iMessage works. Here are some hacks to know if blocking has happened to you.

6 ways to tell if your number is blocked on iMessage

As it's a privacy-focused application, there's no notification when someone blocks you on iMessage. But some signs could help you know for sure. Let's look at the most apparent indicators.

Check the chat bubble color

Typically, you should see a blue chat bubble when you send a text to another iPhone user via iMessage. The delivery status appears underneath the bubble when you enable Read Receipts in the iMessage settings menu. A green chat bubble indicates you're sending a regular text via SMS or MMS standards. This color is common when communicating with non-Apple users or after enabling text message fallback on your device.

A green bubble could also indicate that someone blocked you, especially when the bubbles have always been blue. When blocking occurs, iMessage sends your text, but the recipient never receives it. Your old messages remain blue, but the latest texts you send after they've blocked you turn green. However, the bubble colors aren't accurate clues. They could mean the recipient turned off their phone, gone offline, or switched from iOS to Android.

Check the Read Receipts

Part of what makes iMessage an attractive messaging package is the inclusion of Read Receipts. The app shows when your messages are delivered unless you've disabled the feature. A Delivered receipt appears underneath your message when it gets to its destination. Read tells you that the recipient opened it.

You won't see the read receipts if you've been blocked or the message was sent over SMS. Also, receipts don't appear if the recipient disabled the feature on their end. Before any assumptions, ensure you have an active internet connection and that your messages go through to other iMessage users. If you get read receipts for other users but not for a specific person, try the other methods we mention.

Look for the moon icon in iMessage

Close

Do Not Disturb (DnD) and Focus modes on iOS allow users to temporarily disable notifications for apps and contacts, with the option to exclude some. If you send someone a text on iMessage and they don't respond, it may be that their notifications are disabled. From iOS 15 and higher versions, the receiver's phone automatically notifies you that the mode is enabled when you send a message while Focus mode is active. You would see a notification that says [Contact] has notifications silenced with a small moon symbol next to it.

You can break through Focus mode and deliver the message if you're part of the receiver's friends and family list. Your texts may have been blocked if you don't see any indication that notifications are silenced.

Call the number you're texting

First things first. Don't be creepy. If someone blocks your messages, you probably want to give them space. If you've confirmed that the message was delivered with the above procedures and are still unsure, proceed with calling them. Typically, you can't call someone who blocked you on iMessage. If you try to, you'll hear a single ring before the call goes to the voicemail box. Sometimes, you don't hear a ring, or the voice operator tells you they're unavailable when you call.

If the line rings normally, and you urgently need to speak to the person, it's worth trying to call more than once. With iOS 15, Apple enabled a feature that allows incoming calls to ring through even if DnD or Focus mode is active.

Attempt to call from a different number

If you're worried about the recipient's well-being or ability to receive messages, call to check on them. You may be considering masking your caller ID, but tricking a person into answering their calls is wrong and invasive. If a legitimate concern or emergency requires their attention, you might want to call them from a friend's phone or use a burner number. When they pick up, tell them you've been trying to get hold of them or hash out any misunderstandings. If calling from a different number doesn't work, there are several reasons that have nothing to do with you. Perhaps, they're busy or in a poor coverage area.

Knowing when to walk away

Walking away may not be what you want to do, but giving people space to process their feelings is best. If your relationship with the receiver is hard to let go of, or you need closure, send a polite message on social media apps as a last resort. Blocking a phone number doesn't extend to other apps, so you're not cut off completely. Still, the person can choose to block you there.

If you've tried this approach without success, consider moving on. Use this time to seek an outside perspective from friends and family. It would help you focus on discovering and breaking bad habits you didn't know existed. More importantly, it stops you from turning into a cyberstalker.