One of the major limitations of Meta-owned WhatsApp is the inability to use multiple devices, especially compared to Telegram. You can use WhatsApp on the desktop or web, but you need to have your phone online and connected for it to work. However, this is changing as the much-anticipated multi-device feature went live in the beta version back in July and is inching closer to a wider release. It was rolled out as an optional opt-in program for users who wanted to try out the new feature before it's ready for primetime

The current multi-device beta allows you to use WhatsApp on up to five devices independently, but only one of those can be a phone. This means you can use WhatsApp on a browser or use the desktop app for the four other instances. Before opting in for this feature, you should know that there are some things that won’t work on some devices, like texting or calling a WhatsApp user who’s using an old version of the app on their phone. Other unsupported features include support for tablets, viewing a live location on connected devices, and broadcast list compatibility. Link previews sent from WhatsApp Web will also not work.

If you're still keen to try the multi-device beta in spite of these limitations, this is how you enroll.

How to join

Open the 3-dot menu button in the top right corner and select Linked devices. Tap on the Multi-device beta section. Hit Join Beta at the bottom of the screen.

Once this is done, you can connect your account to up to four other companion devices. Head to either web.whatsapp.com or the desktop app and scan the QR code to link your computer.

How to leave

If you've decided that the limitations aren't worth it and you'd rather leave the beta, that's easy enough.

Open the three-dot menu button in the top right corner and select Linked devices. Tap Multi-Device Beta. Hit Leave Beta at the bottom of the screen.

Leaving the multi-device beta isn't final — you can re-join at any time if you change your mind.

It's worth noting that with the latest version of WhatsApp beta, many users are being auto-enrolled for the multi-device feature. If you don't see any option for joining or leaving the beta, it's likely that you're already using it and won't actually be able to leave it.

We're hopeful WhatsApp will soon add support for multiple phones, too. This would make life much easier for users with more than one phone or those who regularly have to change devices (like us). In the meantime, WhatsApp has made transferring data from an iPhone to Android much easier with Android 12, so that's one less reason to worry about making the switch.

