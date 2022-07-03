Get the most out of your Prime membership by claiming free games and loot

An Amazon Prime membership can open doors to all sorts of perks, even if you don't regularly shop at the retailer. One of these perks adds excellent benefits for gamers, and that's Amazon's premium program, Prime Gaming. Prime Gaming offers plenty of freebies if you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, including free games, in-game loot, and monthly Twitch channel access. But in order to claim these freebies, you'll need to sign up for Prime Gaming, so that's where Android Police comes in to walk you through the process and teach you how to take full advantage of the program.

Note: If you're looking for an easy way to keep up to date on Prime Gaming, there's a Windows PC app available to install.

How to sign up for Prime Gaming

To participate in Prime Gaming, you'll need to ensure you're subscribed to Amazon Prime. A regular membership is $15/month, or you can pay $139 yearly.

Open your mobile browser and navigate to Amazon's Prime Gaming's website. Tap on the silhouette in the top left corner to access the drop-down menu and select Sign in. 2 Images Close You'll be redirected to the page to log in with your Amazon account (that holds an Amazon Prime membership) and enter your login details to continue. After logging in successfully, you'll return to Prime Gaming's home page, where you can claim games, bundles, and packs. 2 Images Close

How to claim free loot

Navigate to Prime Gaming's website and sign in with your Amazon Prime account. Scroll towards the middle of the page to browse games and in-game content, or use the search bar to find specific content you're looking to claim. 2 Images Close After finding claimable content you're interested in, tap on Claim > Claim now. Successfully claiming will generate a code for any bundles, packs, and in-game content. You'll have to log into the game and redeem your code through the game's app store/menu. 2 Images Close To claim free games, tap Claim game; this will save your free game to your library in the Amazon Games App (supported on Windows PC only). Once you've installed the app, you can download the game from your library.

How to connect Prime Gaming to get free Twitch Prime benefits

Connecting Prime Gaming to your Twitch account will allow you to donate a free Twitch Prime sub to your favorite streamer every month. You'll also gain access to Twitch Prime's freebies like gaming loot, games, and exclusive chat emotes.

Navigate to Prime Gaming's website and tap on the silhouette to access the drop-down menu. Tap on Connect a Twitch account and sign in with your Twitch account. You're now connected to your Twitch account. 2 Images Close If you wish to change your connected Twitch account, return to Prime Gaming's home page, tap on Manage Twitch accounts (from the drop-down menu), and select Unlink Account. Follow steps 1 and 2 to connect your new Twitch account. Note: You can connect four Twitch accounts to your Prime Gaming account by linking those accounts to the same Amazon Prime account; however, all loot and the free Twitch Prime sub are shared across all accounts, so attempting to double up on codes is a no-go. 2 Images Close

Prime Gaming is only one of the many perks

Taking full advantage of your Amazon Prime membership is paramount when trying to get your full money's worth. Prime Gaming is only a single perk out of many (e.g., premium delivery, access to an exclusive video streaming service) when it comes to being part of the membership program. So you might as well keep checking out what Amazon Prime offers if you're already a subscribing member or a future subscriber looking to see what you can get out of the service.